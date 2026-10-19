Bruins Recently Waived Forward Is Absolutely Dominating The AHL
Oct 19, 2026 12:00 AM
This Bruins forward is making his case for another chance on Boston's roster.
Earlier this month, the Boston Bruins placed forward Mikey Eyssimont on waivers. This was not necessarily surprising, as the 30-year-old forward had lost his place in Boston's lineup.
Now, after clearing waivers and joining the Providence Bruins, Eyssimont is on a complete tear with the AHL club.
In four games so far this season with Providence, Eyssimont has scored a ridiculous seven goals and has also recorded one assist. He also already has two hat tricks this campaign for the AHL club. This included in Providence's most recent game against the Hershey Bears on Oct. 18.
With numbers like these, it is clear that Eyssimont is dominating the AHL right now. If the 2016 fifth-round pick continues to play so well for Providence, it would help his chances of landing a call-up to the Bruins' NHL roster again when injuries arise.
However, for now, Eyssimont will be looking to continue to shine in the AHL. He is a good depth forward for the Bruins to have in the minors, and it will be intriguing to see if he keep his scoring up from here.
In 56 games last season for Boston, Eyssimont posted eight goals, 18 points, 54 hits, and a minus-3 rating.
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