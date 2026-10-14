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Bruins Reveal Lineup For Sharks Game As Charlie McAvoy Returns

Oct 14, 2026 2:50 AM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:51 AM
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Michael DeRosa
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Here is the Bruins' lineup for their game against the Sharks.

The Boston Bruins are facing off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

The Bruins are getting a big boost for this matchup, as Charlie McAvoy is officially returning from his six-game suspension. Now, Boston will be aiming to keep their winning streak alive with No. 73 back in the lineup for them.

With McAvoy returning to the lineup, Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch for the Black and Gold. In addition, Nikita Zadorov will be moving to the team's second pairing with Will Borgen with his previous defensive partner Clifton coming out of the lineup. 

Here is the Bruins' full lineup for their game against the Sharks. 

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Bruins Forward Lines

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak 

Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - JJ Peterka 

Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens 

Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic 

Bruins Defense Pairings

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy 

Nikita Zadorov - Will Borgen 

Frederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei

Bruins Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman

Boston BruinsCharlie McAvoy
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