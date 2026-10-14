Bruins Reveal Lineup For Sharks Game As Charlie McAvoy Returns
Oct 14, 2026 2:50 AM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:51 AM
Here is the Bruins' lineup for their game against the Sharks.
The Boston Bruins are facing off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.
The Bruins are getting a big boost for this matchup, as Charlie McAvoy is officially returning from his six-game suspension. Now, Boston will be aiming to keep their winning streak alive with No. 73 back in the lineup for them.
With McAvoy returning to the lineup, Connor Clifton will be a healthy scratch for the Black and Gold. In addition, Nikita Zadorov will be moving to the team's second pairing with Will Borgen with his previous defensive partner Clifton coming out of the lineup.
Here is the Bruins' full lineup for their game against the Sharks.
Bruins Forward Lines
Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic
Bruins Defense Pairings
Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov - Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei
Bruins Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman
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