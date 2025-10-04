Bruins Reveal Roster For Game Against Rangers

The Boston Bruins play their final preseason game of the year against the New York Rangers on Oct. 4 at TD Garden. The Bruins will be looking to put together a strong effort against the Blueshirts as they prepare for their regular season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 4.

Now, the Bruins have announced their roster for their matchup against the Rangers, and it is full of expected NHL regulars. Among the top Bruins players on the roster for this contest are David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Morgan Geekie, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, and Jeremy Swayman.

A few Bruins looking to make the club's opening roster who will not be in the lineup against the Rangers are Matt Poitras, Matej Blumel, and Johnny Beecher.

Here is the Bruins' full lineup against the Rangers.

Bruins' Forwards

Casey Mittelstadt

Pavel Zacha

Alex Steeves

Elias Lindholm

Morgan Geekie

Mark Kastelic

Sean Kuraly

Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot

David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov

Fraser Minten

Bruins' Defensemen

Mason Lohrei

Henri Jokiharju

Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm

Jonathan Aspirot

Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov

Bruins' Goaltenders