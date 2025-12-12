Bruins Rumors: 2 Top-Six Winger Targets To Consider

The Boston Bruins are continuing to prove their doubters wrong this season. With their 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 12, the Bruins now have a 19-13-0 record and are second in the Atlantic Division. They also extended their winning streak to four games and have won seven out of their last 10 contests.

With the way the Bruins are playing, it is starting to look more and more likely that they will be buyers this season. If the Bruins end up wanting to add to their roster, one of their biggest needs is another top-six winger.



Due to this, let's look at two skilled wingers who would have the potential to be solid additions to the Bruins' roster if acquired.

Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers

Tippett has been creating buzz in the rumor mill for much of this season. With Tippett being right in his prime at 26 years old, he could be a strong fit on a retooling Bruins team. This is especially so when noting that he would be more than a rental if acquired, as he has a $6.2 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season.

Tippett is also in the middle of a solid year with the Flyers, posting nine goals and 19 points in 29 games. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition to the Bruins' roster and could slot wonderfully on their second line and power play.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres

Tuch is a name who the Bruins have been connected to before, and it ultimately makes sense. The 29-year-old winger would provide the Bruins with a big upgrade for their second-line right wing spot, and his stats make that clear. In 30 games so far this season with the Sabres, he has posted 11 goals and 26 points. He also had 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games this past season.

However, it is important to note that Tuch is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). As a result of this, if the Bruins acquired him without a contract extension in place, they would run the risk of losing him during the summer.