Bruins' Starting Goalie For Sharks Matchup Revealed

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 23. The Bruins will be looking to stay hot after winning their most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime.

Swayman certainly played a role in the Bruins' latest win against the Kings, as he stopped 31 out of 32 shots, which equates to a .969 save percentage. Now, he is being rewarded for it.

According to The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, Swayman will be the Bruins' starting goalie against the Sharks.

The Bruins going with Swayman as their starter again is entirely understandable, as he has been playing well as of late. The Anchorage, Alaska native has had a .906 save percentage or better in each of his last seven appearances for the Bruins, so he has undoubtedly been doing his job to keep the Bruins in games. He also has a 6-1-0 record over that span.

In 14 games this season for the Bruins, Swayman has a 9-5-0 record, a 2.84 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage.