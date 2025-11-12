Bruins Summer Signing And Ex-Leaf Scores First Of Year Against Toronto

BOSTON -- This past summer, the Boston Bruins made splashy depth signings while additionally added a pair of leading AHL scorers, looking to add scoring to their lineup.

Alex Steeves was one of those names. While he did not make the team out of camp, he had a strong enough showing at camp that he was among the final cuts. Then, to begin the season in Providence, Steeves excelled, posting three goals and eight points in nine games.

So, Steeves became the first forward call-up of the season when injuries struck. The Bruins called him up ahead of a pair of games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team that Steeves had spent the previous four seasons with.

Though he didn't register a point, he had a strong first showing on the second line on Saturday in Toronto, while another former Leaf, Fraser Minten, stuck the dagger in Toronto.

Tonight, the dagger remained in Toronto, and Boston picked up where they left off, racing out to an early 2-1 lead in the first period. Then, late in the first, Steeves twisted that dagger a little bit deeper, with his first goal as a Boston Bruin.

Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) on X

Alex Steeves twists the knife against his former team. Fellow former Toronto skater Fraser Minten with the bear hug. 3-1 Bruins.

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) on X

STEEVES SNEAKS IT HOME 🚨

Ouch. For Toronto, the revenge goal only gets so much worse when Minten immediately grabs Steeves in a massive bear hug celebration.

The Bruins lead 3-1 at the end of the first period.