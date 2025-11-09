Fraser Minten's Goal Reminds Toronto Just How Good He Will Be

The Boston Bruins won their sixth-straight game on Saturday night in Toronto, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 inside Scotiabank Arena.

The win came in arguably the most thrilling game of the season, with the Bruins and Leafs trading goals early, then Nikita Zadorov continuing his tour of punishing hits.

Boston took a 4-3 lead into the third period, desperately looking for another win, one that would put them three points clear of the Leafs and into second place in the Atlantic Division.

William Nylander thought he tied the game, ripping one off the crossbar and post, but not in. The goal horn sounded, he raised his arms, but no goal was awarded.

Roughly 90 seconds later, Fraser Minten stuck the dagger into Toronto, making it 5-3 Bruins with just 3:02 to play.

NHL (@NHL) on X

FRASER MINTEN SCORES IN HIS RETURN TO TORONTO! 🐻 Yeah, that's got to feel good. 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF

The goal showcased the continued strong play of Mark Kastelic as well. But the story is Minten. He celebrated hard, rubbing extra salt in the wound.

For just a few months ago at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, these Leafs shipped Minten and a 2026 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Brandon Carlo.

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) on X

The #NHLBruins have acquired forward Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected), and a 2025 fourth-round pick from Toronto in exchange for Brandon Carlo. 📰: https://t.co/EbhK7KPbZ9

Carlo, who was on the ice and out of position for Minten's dagger goal. Carlo, who has not quite lived up to expectations in Toronto, nor has he solved their defensive or playoff woes.

Minten, meanwhile, has become the clear 3C for the Bruins, with effective penalty killing and all-around play, and will be a big piece of the Bruins for a long, long time.

Postgame, Minten gushed over his goal on Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet:

Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) on X

"Special night, for sure." Fraser Minten joins @sportsnetkyle after the Bruins' 5–3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Later, his head coach heaped more praise on the 21-year-old Minten.

“You could see [the excitement] in his celebration," Sturm said. "But, I thought he was the best player on the ice to be honest. He was just very, very calm. The little details he had, he was ready to go. He wanted to be out there. It was impressive because a lot of the young kids, they don’t, especially when it’s a tight game, and you got traded from that team. I loved his game today.”

Toronto's 2026 first-round pick could end up being even better than anticipated. Toronto currently sits outside a playoff spot, and have looked much worse without Mitch Marner throughout the season.

The pick is only top-five protected, and it's highly unlikely Toronto finishes that low. However, the potential for that pick to become a top-15 pick with Toronto missing the playoffs entirely is a very real possibility.