Bruins Young Forward Named Trade Candidate Amid Hot Streak
Oct 17, 2026 4:30 PM
Could the Bruins trade this forward?
The Boston Bruins have an excellent start to the season. The Original Six club currently has a 6-2-0 record and sits at the top of the Atlantic Division standings. They are also on a four-game winning streak following their 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
Matthew Poitras played a role in the Bruins' win over Anaheim, as he scored Boston's final goal to put the game out of reach for the Ducks. With this, Poitras now has three goals and four points in five games so far this season.
Yet, despite being on a hot streak, Poitras is continuing to be the subject of trade speculation.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Fluto Shinzawa named Poitras the Bruins' top "under-the-radar" trade candidate.
"Poitras is a 22-year-old right-shot center with speed and skill. He’s started the season on the fourth line, though. He is behind Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Elias Lindholm on the depth chart. Could another team see more value in Poitras as a top-three center?"
Poitras is no stranger to the rumor mill. Questions about his future in Boston have come up frequently since last season. Furthermore, with Poitras being a young center with good upside, he could be a decent trade chip for Boston to include in a trade package to land a high-impact player.
Yet, with the way Poitras is playing so far this season, the Bruins may be wise to keep him around. The 2022 second-round pick is showing clear signs of finally breaking out and could cement himself as a key part of the Bruins' forward group if he keeps this up.
Thus, Poitras will be a fascinating player to keep an eye on this season from the Bruins. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins end up moving him or keeping him around.
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