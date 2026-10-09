Bruins Young Forward's Breakout Game Should Have Fans Excited
Oct 9, 2026 12:51 PM
Matthew Poitras was very good against Utah.
The Boston Bruins defeated the Utah Mammoth by a 6-1 final score on Thursday night.
Matthew Poitras played a role in Boston's big win over Utah, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist.
Poitras having a breakout game like this for Boston is undoubtedly big. The 22-year-old forward is trying to prove to the Bruins that he deserves to be a regular in their lineup. He is certainly helping his case after a multi-point performance like this.
Poitras also demonstrated his clear skill in this matchup. His goal was excellent, as he beat Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka top shelf with a beautiful wrist shot. The young forward took advantage of a great pass from David Pastrnak with his goal.
While Poitras had a bit of shaky year with his development in 2025-26, seeing him put together a game like this is very promising. If he continues to play like this for the Bruins this campaign, it would create more excitement about his future in Boston again.
It will now be interesting to see what kind of campaign Poitras can have for the Original Six club in 2026-27.
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