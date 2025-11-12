David Pastrnak Scores Milestone Goal, Entire Team Leaves Bench To Celebrate

BOSTON -- The party on Causeway kept on rolling, with the Boston Bruins routing the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

David Pastrnak gave the Bruins an even bigger reason to celebrate, as he scored his 400th NHL goal, becoming just the sixth-ever Bruin to do so.

Three of those guys have a banner hanging from the rafters (Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Rick Middleton). The other two are Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) on X

THEY POUR ONTO THE ICE FOR PASTA 🍝

TSN (@TSN_Sports) on X

DAVID PASTRNAK CAREER GOAL NO. 400 🚨🚨🚨

It's as good a milestone goal as one can score. The two assists are quite fitting as well, with Morgan Geekie tipping an unbelievable Charlie McAvoy stretch pass right to 88's stick for a breakaway.

Immediately after scoring, the entire bench cleared, mobbing Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman came all the way down the ice, too.

It speaks volumes not just about the moment, but how much Pastrnak means to the Bruins themselves. It's the type of stuff that could eventually land a 'C' on his chest.

Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) on X

The Bruins’ bench empties after David Pastrnak scores his 400th career goal.

Pastrnak is now three goals away from passing Middleton for the fifth-most in franchise history. He's 23 from passing Marchand, and 28 from passing Bergeron.

Assuming good health, it's all but a guarantee Pastrnak will be in the top-three of all-time Bruins scorers by the end of April this season.