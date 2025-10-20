Bruins: David Pastrnak Opens Up About Brad Marchand's Return

The Boston Bruins' road trip is over, and it was a rough one for the Original Six. The Bruins lost all four games of their road trip and are now sporting a 3-4-0 record because of it.

Yet, the Bruins will now be heading back to TD Garden for their Oct. 21 contest against the Florida Panthers. This is undoubtedly a big game, as Brad Marchand will be facing the Bruins for the first time since they traded him to the Panthers at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

When noting that Marchand put together an outstanding 16-year tenure with the Bruins, there is no question that it will be strange to see him in a Panthers sweater at TD Garden. Yet, he should be met with plenty of cheers from the Bruins crowd as he makes his return to Boston.

While speaking to reporters following the Bruins' loss to the Utah Mammoth, Bruins superstar David Pastrnak, who was teammates with Marchand for 11 seasons, opened up about No. 63 returning to Boston with the Panthers.

"It's definitely going to be weird probably when we get home tomorrow," Pastrnak said. "He's been a longtime Bruin, so I'm pretty sure it's gonna be special and hard at the same time for him, but for us, we have other stuff to worry about. So, it will definitely be good to see him back, but at the same time, we have to maintain our focus."

Pastrnak then made it clear that he expects Marchand to chirp him and his Bruins teammates in their contest.

"He's for sure going to be all over. He's going to run his mouth," Pastrnak said with a smile. "I can't wait for the matchup. It will be really fun, and maybe he will be too nice. We will see."

It will now be very interesting to see how the Bruins perform against Marchand and the Panthers from here. Marchand is having a nice start to the 2025-26 season with the Panthers, as he has recorded three goals and six points in seven games.