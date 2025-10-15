Ex-Bruins Goalie Prospect Shines In NHL Debut

During the off-season, former Boston Bruins goalie prospect Brandon Bussi signed with the Florida Panthers. However, his time with the Panthers ended before the start of the season, as he was then claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bussi made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes during their Oct. 14 matchup against the San Jose Sharks, and it is fair to say that he had a good night between the pipes. The 27-year-old goaltender performed very well for the Hurricanes in his first NHL game, as he stopped 16 out of 17 shots he faced in Carolina's 5-1 win over the Sharks. With this, Bussi had a .941 save percentage in his NHL debut, which is impressive.

Now, after having a strong first NHL game, Bussi will be looking to continue to impress when given the chance to start for the Hurricanes.

Bussi was once considered the Bruins' top goalie prospect due to his success with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins. In 111 games over four seasons with the AHL squad from 2021-22 to 2024-25, the Sound Beach, New York native recorded a 63-31-12 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.62 goals-against average, and eight shutouts.

While Bussi never got to play in a regular-season game with Boston, he has now gotten the chance to with the Hurricanes and took advantage of it.