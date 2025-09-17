Former Boston Bruins Forward Out Long-Term

It is an exciting time of year to be a hockey fan, as NHL clubs are starting their training camps. However, unfortunately for one former Boston Bruins forward, they will not be able to return to action any time soon.

While speaking to reporters, including The Hockey News' David Dwork, Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito shared that former Bruins forward Tomas Nosek suffered an injury during off-season training and will be out for multiple months.

Nosek became a mainstay on the Panthers' fourth line this past season, so he is a player who the Panthers will miss while he is out. His injury also likely played a role in the Panthers inviting bottom-six forwards Tyler Motte and Noah Gregor to training camp on professional tryouts (PTOs).

Nosek just played his first season with the Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign. In 59 games with the Panthers on the year, he recorded one goal, eight assists, 83 hits, and a plus-4 rating. He also recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating in 16 playoff games for the Panthers this spring.

Nosek joined the Bruins on a two-year, $3.5 million contract during the 2021 NHL off-season. In two seasons with the Bruins, the 33-year-old forward recorded 10 goals, 25 assists, 35 points, and 154 hits in 141 games.

