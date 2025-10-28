Former Bruins Goalie Is On Fire Right Now

During the off-season, former Boston Bruins goalie Dan Vladar signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. This was after the 28-year-old recorded a 12-11-6 record, a 2.80 goals-against average, and a .898 save percentage in 30 games.

With Vladar being this past summer's top unrestricted free agent (UFA) goalie, it was not too surprising to see him end up on the Flyers. It was no secret that the Flyers needed help between the pipes, and Vladar is providing them with just that early on this season.

In fact, Vladar is thriving so far during the beginning stages of his Flyers tenure. In five appearances so far this season with the Flyers, the 6-foot-5 goaltender currently has a 3-2-0 record, a 1.81 goals-against average, and a .932 save percentage. With this, the former Bruin currently has the third-best goals-against average and fourth-best save percentage out of all NHL goalies who have played at least three games.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Vladar is impressing early on during his Flyers tenure. It will now be interesting to see how he builds on it from here.

Vladar was selected by the Bruins with the 75th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In five games with the Bruins during the 2020-21 season, he recorded a 2-2-1 record, a .886 save percentage, and a 3.40 goals-against average. His time with the Bruins ended during the 2021 NHL off-season when he was traded to Calgary.