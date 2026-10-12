Former Bruins Top Prospect Suddenly Lands Another NHL Chance
Oct 12, 2026 9:44 PM
This former Bruins top prospect is getting another chance in the NHL.
A former Boston Bruins prospect is getting another opportunity in the NHL.
Former Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka has been called up to the Philadelphia Flyers' roster from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Studnicka getting called up to the Flyers comes in the middle of them having a horrible start to the season. The Flyers currently have a 0-5-2 record and are only one of three NHL teams without a win at this point in the campaign.
Studnicka signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers during this off-season in free agency. This was after he recorded zero points and a minus-6 rating in 19 games with the Florida Panthers last season. He also had 12 goals and 30 points in 41 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers last season.
Studnicka was once the Bruins' top prospect, but he was never able to break out in Boston. Since his time with the Bruins ended, he has had NHL stints with the Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, and Panthers. Now, he will be looking to make an impact after landing this call-up to the Flyers' roster.
Studnicka was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 53rd overall. In 38 games over four seasons with the Bruins from 2019-20 to 2022-23, he posted one goal, seven points, and a minus-7 rating.
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