New Boston Bruins Trade Target Emerges In Exciting Red Wings Defender
The Bruins would be wise to target this Red Wings defenseman.
The Boston Bruins have some areas on their roster that could use some serious improvement.
Among them is the left side of their blueline, as they could use another top-four defenseman. Now, a new potential target has emerged for the Bruins.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade from the Original Six club. While he also noted that the Red Wings have told teams their priority is still to re-sign him, the Bruins should strongly consider making a push for him.
If the Bruins acquired Edvinsson, he would immediately give their top four a strong boost. He could be a perfect fit on the Bruins' top pairing with Charlie McAvoy, once No. 73 finishes serving his six-game suspension, of course.
Furthermore, at 23 years old, Edvinsson could be a perfect fit on a retooling team like the Bruins. Due to this, the Bruins should not be afraid to try to land the 6-foot-6 defenseman from Detroit.
In 72 games last season for Detroit, Edvinsson posted nine goals, 25 points, 94 hits, and a plus-12 rating. This was after he had seven goals and a career-high 31 points in 78 games for Detroit in 2024-25. These are solid numbers, so he would give Boston's blueline a bit more offense if acquired, too.
It will be interesting to see if the Bruins decide to pursue Edvinsson. Given their need for a top-pairing left-shot defenseman, he is exactly the kind of young defenseman with good upside that they should be targeting.