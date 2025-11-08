NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins Have Perfect Target In Sabres Star

The vibes are good with the Boston Bruins right now. With their 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 7, the Bruins have now been victorious in each of their last six games. As a result, they are now sporting a 9-7-0 record and are third in the Atlantic Division standings.

When noting that the Bruins were once 3-6-0 due to a brutal six-game losing streak, it is hard not to be happy with their major turnaround. If the Bruins continue to play so well and remain in the playoff hunt, we very well could see them be buyers this season.

If that becomes the case, one player who the Bruins should make a major push for is Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch.

Tuch is a player who the Bruins have already been connected to this season, and it is easy to understand why. The Original Six club could use an upgrade at their second-line right wing spot, and bringing in a star like Tuch would provide them with just that. In addition, due to his offensive skill, he would provide the Bruins with another valuable weapon for their power play if acquired.

Tuch has also been a popular name in the rumor mill early on this season due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). The Sabres have also not had a hot start to the campaign, as they have a 5-5-4 record and are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. While there is still a lot of time for the Sabres to turn things around, they could have a big decision to make with Tuch if they do not move up the standings as we get closer to the deadline.

In 14 games so far this season with the Sabres, Tuch has recorded five goals and 12 points. This is after he posted 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games with the Sabres during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for a Bruins club that could use more offense in their top six and on their power play.

A Tuch addition would be even better for the Bruins if it came with a contract extension. As noted above, he is a pending UFA and can hit the free-agent market this summer. Yet, with Tuch being right in his prime at 29 years old, he stands out as a player who could fit in very nicely with the Bruins long-term if brought in.

In 550 career NHL games over 10 seasons split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Sabres, Tuch has recorded 172 goals, 222 assists, 394 points, 541 hits, and a plus-56 rating. His best season so far was in 2022-23 with the Sabres, as he scored 36 goals and set career highs with 43 assists and 79 points.