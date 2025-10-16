NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins Should Target Former Rangers First-Rounder

One of the Boston Bruins' goals should be to continue to improve their prospect pool. They have done a good job with that since the past season, as they have added multiple youngsters, including James Hagens, Fraser Minten, William Zellers, Will Moore, and Cooper Simpson.

Now, an intriguing former first-round pick has entered the rumor mill as a trade candidate: New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann. With the Bruins needing more young players with good upside, they should seriously consider pursuing Othmann.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers have had discussions with other teams about Othmann's future with the Original Six club.

Friedman wrote:

"Othmann was sent down to AHL Hartford after failing to make the NHL team, and, since that occurred, there’s been conversations with other clubs about his future. The Rangers have a lot on the wings and it simply may be that he needs a fresh start elsewhere."

When noting that Othmann is a young, skilled forward who also plays with some bite, he could be a very intriguing addition to the Bruins' system. The 2021 first-round pick has shown promise at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Hartford Wolf Pack, as he had 12 goals and 20 points in 27 games with them last season. This was after he had 21 goals, 49 points, and 65 penalty minutes in 68 games with Hartford in 2023-24.

Othmann has yet to become a full-time NHL player, recording two assists, 49 hits, and a plus-7 rating in 25 games over two seasons. Yet, when noting that he is still only 22 years old and has put up solid numbers in the AHL, the potential for him to break out is undoubtedly still there. Perhaps a trade to Boston could help him take that next step.