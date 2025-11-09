NHL Trade Rumors: Should Bruins Target Flyers Skilled Winger?

Things just keep getting better for the Boston Bruins right now. With their 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins have now won six games in a row and are second in the Atlantic Division with a 10-7-0 record.

The Bruins' turnaround has been fantastic to see, as they once had a 3-6-0 record earlier this season after they lost six consecutive games. Yet, they have now bounced back in a big way and are in a solid spot right now because of it.

With the way the Bruins are performing, it is fair to wonder if they could look to add to their roster during this season. Adding another skilled winger, in particular, should be something the Bruins should seriously consider.

One name that has been floating around the rumor mill early on this season is Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett, which The Hockey News' Jon Bailey recently discussed in a great piece.

Tippett could be a very solid player for the Bruins to consider pursuing. At 26 years old, the 2017 first-round pick is just entering his prime, so he could fit in nicely in Boston's retool. Furthermore, due to his skill, he would give the Bruins another solid option to work with in their top six and on their power play.

Tippett has been having a bit of a cold streak as of late, however, as he has just one point in his last nine games. Yet, this was after he started the season with five goals in his first six games, so he certainly should heat back up again. This is even more so when looking at his recent seasons with the Flyers.

Tippett has scored at least 20 goals and recorded at least 43 points in each of his last three seasons. This included him posting career highs with 28 goals, 25 assists, and 53 points in 78 games with the Flyers during the 2023-24 season. With numbers like these, he could give the Bruins' offense a boost if acquired.

It is also important to note that Tippett would be far more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired. This is because he has a $6.2 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season.

With all of this, do you think the Bruins should pursue Tippett? Or do you think the Bruins should look elsewhere for forward help?