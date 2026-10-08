Report: Bruins Expressing Trade Interest In Red Wings Young Star
Oct 8, 2026 10:34 PM
No surprise here.
The Boston Bruins are being linked to one of the NHL's most interesting trade candidates.
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are among the teams expressing interest in Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
Hearing that the Bruins are interested in Edvinsson is not surprising one bit. It no secret that the Bruins could use an upgrade on the left side of their defense. Bringing in a young, promising defenseman like Edvinsson would provide the Bruins with just that.
Edvisson is one of the NHL's top trade candidates to watch at this point in the off-season. The young defenseman has made it clear that he would prefer a trade out of Detroit, so it is understandable that the Bruins are interested in adding him.
If the Bruins signed Edvinsson, he could be the perfect defensive partner for Charlie McAvoy. Edvinsson is already a good defenseman but is still young enough where he could get even better.
Edvinsson is currently a restricted free agent. Due to this, the Bruins would need to sign the 2021 sixth-overall pick to a contract if they acquire him from Detroit.
In 72 games last season for the Red Wings, Edvinsson posted nine goals. 25 points, and a plus-12 rating. This is after the 23-year-old recorded seven goals, 31 points, and a plus-12 rating in 78 games for Detroit in 2024-25.
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