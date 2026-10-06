The Boston Bruins Already Have A Big Problem This Season
Oct 6, 2026 3:30 PM
The Bruins need this to change if they hope to be a playoff team again.
After winning their first two games of the season, the Boston Bruins have now lost each of their last two games.
This included them 4-1 to the Ottawa Senators in their last game in what was a poor performance from the Black and Gold.
Now, with the Bruins being four games into their season, they are already having a big problem. Most of their key forwards are simply not producing offense.
The Bruins' second line of Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Morgan Geekie has been struggling out of the gate. Zacha and Mittelstadt have yet to record a point in their first four games, while Geekie has just one assist.
New Bruins captain David Pastrnak has yet to score a goal and has just two assists in four games. Meanwhile, other key forwards from last season, like Marat Khusnutdinov (one assist) and Elias Lindholm (one goal and one assist), have had shaky starts.
At the time of this writing, fourth-line forward Mark Kastelic is the Bruins' leading scorer with three points in four games. It is great that Kastelic is providing offense, but the Bruins need their top guys to produce, too. JJ Peterka has also had a solid start, scoring two goals in four games.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins' top forwards can heat back up soon. If the Bruins want to be a playoff team in the very talented Atlantic Division, they need all of their key players to be producing.
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