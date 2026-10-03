This Bruins Trade Is Already Looking Like A Real Home Run
This is certainly promising.
The Boston Bruins' biggest move of the off-season was acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round picks.
So far, this gamble is already paying off for the Bruins in a major way.
Peterka has scored in each of his first two games as a Bruin. This included him scoring Boston's overtime winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Yes, it's very early in Peterka's Bruins tenure, but it is hard not to feel optimistic by what we have been seeing from the 24-year-old winger so far.
Peterka is also giving the Bruins something that they have needed for a while now - another skilled winger who is a legitimate scoring threat. He has shown plenty of skill with the puck in both of his goals.
If Peterka can keep this kind of scoring up, it would be huge for a Bruins club that is looking to be a playoff team again this campaign. He truly could not have had a much better start to his Bruins tenure, and it will now be interesting to see what he can do for the Original Six club as the campaign rolls on.
Right now, the Peterka trade is already looking very good for the Black and Gold.