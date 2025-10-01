Two Key Boston Bruins Forwards Miss Practice On Wednesday

BRIGHTON -- Training camp for the Boston Bruins rolled on into October this morning, but without two key forwards for this upcoming season.

Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson did not skate with the team on Wednesday, but both did skate on their own prior to the team skating.

After practice, Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm said both were out with very minor things. Arviddson was sick, while Mittelstadt has a lower-body injury of some kind.

Sturm's words indicated he hopes both are back as soon as tomorrow.

As a result of those injuries, it just creates more opportunities for the Bruins. While the first and fourth lines remained unaffected, the middle six became heavily shifted. Here's how it looked in practice:

Marat Khusnutdinov - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blümel/Alex Steeves

Mikey Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Matthew Poitras/John Beecher

The second line in particular rotated heavily, with all three wingers rotating at various times. The third line indicated Beecher would be the extra, taking the odd shift from Poitras or Eyssimont during drills.

With just one week to go until the season, the injuries are something to keep an eye on. It seems Mittelstadt will be ok, but Arvidsson may have to start the season on injured reserve, freeing up an extra roster spot for the Bruins.

That extra spot could prevent Boston from having to demote one of Poitras or Minten, or from waiving one of Steeves or Khusnutdinov.