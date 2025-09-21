New Bruins Forward Is Sneaky X-Factor

The Boston Bruins are entering this upcoming season with the hope of turning things back around. For this to occur, they will need their top players to play at their highest levels.

When looking at the Bruins' X-factors heading into the 2025-26 season, Viktor Arvidsson is an under-the-radar one to watch.

The Bruins acquired Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers during this off-season in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. This was after the 32-year-old forward struggled in his lone season with the Oilers in 2024-25, posting 15 goals, 27 points, and a minus-3 rating in 67 games.

Yet, when looking at Arvidsson's previous success in recent seasons, there is reason to believe that he could be a difference-maker for the Bruins.

For example, during the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Kings, Arvidsson recorded 26 goals, 33 assists (his career-high), and 59 points. Following that, he played in just 18 games for LA in 2023-24 but recorded six goals and 15 points during them. Thus, the potential for Arvidsson to be a solid offensive contributor for the Bruins is there.

When looking at the Bruins' current roster, Arvidsson has a real chance of playing in their top six. Because of this, the Bruins will certainly be hoping that the five-time 20-goal scorer can make a big impact for them. If he proves to be a strong fit in the Bruins' top six, it would be huge for a Bruins club looking to get back to being a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

With all of this, there is no question that Arvidsson is an X-factor to pay attention to in 2025-26.

