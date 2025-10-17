This Bruins Player Continues To Prove His Worth Every Game

The Boston Bruins continue to perform well, but again came away empty-handed on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Still, one thing has become indisputably clear early on: Tanner Jeannot is a slam-dunk addition for the Bruins.

The 28-year-old forward continued his excellent start in black and gold with another goal last night, his second of the year. His goal is a perfect indicator of all the things he does best.

He out-muscled a defender in tight, grabbed a loose puck, and whirled it into the empty cage. Just a perfect goal from the self-described power forward.

Beyond that, Jeannot continues to play a key role on a strong Bruins penalty kill that, admittedly, did have a bad night last night.

Beyond just the goal, take a look at his impact last night.

That chart above essentially shows he did everything way above average, and was one of Boston's best skaters last night. He's had multiple games now where he does a ton right.

He's thrown the third-most hits on the team this year, and is tied for the second-fewest giveaways. He's not making mistakes that could kill a team. Quite simply, he's just plugging away, doing a lot of the little things right, something Boston management thought he'd excel at.

No, he's not going to be perfect. But, He doesn't have to be. The Tampa Bay game showed his line at its worst, but the way he and his line bounced back? It just shows how impactful he is.

On top of that, if he's able to chip in 15–20 goals while playing sound defense, it's a massive win for Boston, who need all the depth scoring it can get.

There's also the underrated and incalculable stylistic fit of Jeannot and the Bruins identity. Sometimes, certain environments bring out the best in a player. Early on, that's exactly what's happened with Jeannot and Boston.

If Jeannot continues to play this way, his contract could end up looking like a bargain in the massively inflated cap era.

This weekend brings two more speedy, highly-skilled offensive teams in the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth. If Boston can scrape three points from the tough games, it'll solidify their early-season positioning.

For Jeannot, he'll need to play a key role in these wins on the kill and at even strength.