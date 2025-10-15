Why This Bruins Defenseman Should Remain In The Lineup

The Boston Bruins are in Las Vegas, kicking off a three-game road trip that will serve as another litmus test for just how good this team can be this year.

One of the most important things to happen on this road trip needs to be Jordan Harris' place in the lineup.

The 25-year-old Haverhill native has been arguably Boston's best defenseman over the last two games, both coming after Hampus Lindholm suffered an injury.

It had been assumed that once healthy, Lindholm would take his place in the lineup back, subbing in for Harris. Still, that outcome is the most likely of it. Nikita Zadorov and Mason Lohrei won't be taken out of the lineup.

Yet, the Bruins need to find a way to keep the young defender in the lineup. His offensive sparks and smooth-skating skills have proven extremely valuable to the team.

He scored his first goal with Boston on Monday afternoon, ripping home a big second-period goal.

After his goal, Harris was all smiles.

"[That was] really cool," Harris said. "It’s something that I’ve dreamed about. It’s something that I’ve seen 1,000 times on TV. Really special, especially to be able to do it here at home."

In the previous game, he also set up Pavel Zacha with ease.

Clearly, Harris has a ton of talent. The ex-Northeastern captain earned his place throughout training camp, beating out Frederic Brunet and Victor Soderstrom for the seventh-defenseman spot.

Now, he's looking to stay in the lineup. He's played on both sides before with the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets, and pivotally, so can Hampus Lindholm.

It's entirely possible one of Andrew Peeke or Henri Jokiharju could come out of the lineup for Harris to remain in, especially considering how hot Harris is right now.

If nothing else, Harris has given Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm plenty to think about during this upcoming road trip.