Buffalo Sabres At Montreal Canadiens - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
397 Members•4,274 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 17, 2026 4:28 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 4:28 PM
Sabres are hoping to win two in a row on the road against their division rival
Game 9 - 10/17/26 - 7:00 pm at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec
Buffalo – 4-3-1 | - 9 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division
Montreal – 3-3-1 | - 7 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 10.3% (30th)
Penalty Kill – 61.5% (29th)
Montreal
Power Play – 13.6% (27th)
Penalty Kill - 80.0% (17th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 8 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS
Jack Quinn: 8 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS
Owen Power: 8 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PT
Montreal
Nick Suzuki: 7 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS
Lane Hutson: 7 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS
Josh Anderson: 7 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-2-1, 3.52 GAA, .854 Sv %)
Montreal – Jacob Fowler (2-1-0, 1.91 GAA, .906 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius
Ryan McLeod - Justin Danforth - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Sam Carrick
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert - Louis Crevier
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Notes
The Sabres have earned more wins against the Canadiens (138) than any other opponent in franchise history.
Owen Power has posted eight points (2+6) in Buffalo’s first eight games. A point in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin (Oct. 12 to 29, 2023; 2+7) to record nine or more points in their first nine games of a season. Power (26:38) ranks fourth in time on ice per game among all NHL skaters.
Zach Benson has notched an assist in three consecutive games and he would earn the longest assist streak of his career with an assist in tonight’s game.
Mattias Samuelsson has registered two points in each of his last two games (1+3). With a multi-point performance tonight, Samuelsson would become the third Sabres defenseman since 1996 to record a multi-point streak of at least three games (Dahlin, Andrej Sekera).
Dennis Gilbert has posted one point in back-to-back games and a point tonight would give him the longest point streak of his career.
Olen Zellweger has registered three points (2+1) in his last three games.
Tage Thompson has 217 goals with Buffalo in his career and he needs one goal to pass Jason Pominville (217) to move into sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal scoring list. Thompson has registered four points (2+2) in his last four games. Thompson has registered 23 points (12+11) in 21 career games against Montreal, including seven points (3+4) in his last four games against the Canadiens.
Josh Norris has totaled nine points (4+6) in his last nine games against the Canadiens
Injuries
Tyson Kozak (day-to-day - upper body)
Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - upper body)
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body; injured reserve)
Alex Lyon (upper body; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve)
Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve)
Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve)
Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve)
THN.com/Free
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy