Buffalo Sabres At Montreal Canadiens - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Tage Thompson has 217 goals with Buffalo in his career and he needs one goal to pass Jason Pominville (217) to move into sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal scoring list. Thompson has registered four points (2+2) in his last four games. Thompson has registered 23 points (12+11) in 21 career games against Montreal, including seven points (3+4) in his last four games against the Canadiens.