Buffalo Sabres At Toronto Maple Leafs - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 15, 2026 1:47 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 1:47 PM
Sabres hoping to win their first game on the road against their division rival
Game 8 - 10/15/26 - 7:00 pm at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
Buffalo – 3-3-1 | - 7 points – T-6th place in the Atlantic Division
Toronto – 3-3-1 | - 7 points – T-6th place in the Atlantic Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 11.1% (29th)
Penalty Kill – 60.9% (30th)
Toronto
Power Play – 29.2% (5th)
Penalty Kill - 95.8% (1st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 7 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 PTS
Owen Power: 7 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS
Toronto
William Nylander: 7 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Auston Matthews: 7 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Kirill Marchenko: 7 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2-2-1, 3.46 GAA, .850 Sv %)
Toronto – Sergei Bobrovsky (1-2-1, 2.97 GAA, .907 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius
Ryan McLeod - Justin Danforth - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Sam Carrick
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert - Louis Crevier
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in its last four matchups with Toronto (3-0-1).
Two of the last four games between the two teams have been decided in overtime or a shootout. With a point tonight, the Sabres would earn their longest point streak against the Maple Leafs since Nov. 15, 2014 to March 7, 2016 (five games; 4-0-1)
The Sabres have recorded back-to-back wins against the Maple Leafs and a win tonight would mark Buffalo’s first winning streak of three or more games against Toronto since March 13 to Dec. 21, 2023 (three games).
Olen Zellweger has registered at least one point in back-to-back games (2+1), including two goals in his last game.
Owen Power has posted seven points (1+6) in Buffalo’s first seven games. A point in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin (Oct. 12 to 27, 2023; 1+7) to record eight or more points in their first eight games of a season. Power (26:26) ranked sixth in time on ice per game among all NHL skaters entering play on Wednesday.
Zach Benson has notched an assist in two consecutive games and he would match the longest assist streak of his career (four times) with an assist in tonight’s game.
Tage Thompson has 217 goals with Buffalo in his career and he needs one goal to pass Jason Pominville (217) to move into sole possession of 10th place on Buffalo’s all-time goal scoring list. Thompson’s goal on Oct. 10 vs. Utah moved him into a tie with Don Luce for 11th place and his goal on Oct. 12 vs. Florida moved him into a tie with Pominville.
Injuries
Tyson Kozak (day-to-day - upper body)
Matt Grzelcyk (IR - undisclosed)
Rasmus Dahlin (day-to-day - upper body)
Alex Lyon (upper body)
Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve)
Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve)
Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve)
Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve)
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