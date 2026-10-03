Buffalo Sabres Vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Lineups And Game Notes

Ryan McLeod has tallied at least one point in every game he has played against the Blackhawks as a member of the Sabres and he is riding a four-game point streak against Chicago (3+2). A point tonight would make McLeod the first skater in Sabres history to record at least one point in each of his first five games against the Blackhawks as a member of the Sabres. With a point tonight, McLeod would also become the first Sabres skater since Victor Olofsson (5+1) from Nov. 17, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2023 to record at least six points in his first five games against Chicago with Buffalo.