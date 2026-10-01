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Buffalo Sabres Vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Lineups And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
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Oct 1, 2026 7:26 PM

Sabres open the 2026-27 regular season on the road

Game 1 - 10/1/26 - 7:00 pm at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Buffalo – 0-0-0 | - 0 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

Columbus – 0-0-0 | - 0 points – 5th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play(2025-26) – 19.5% (21st)

Penalty Kill(2025-26) – 81.9% (4th)

Columbus

Power Play(2025-26) – 18.9% (22nd)

Penalty Kill(2025-26) - 76.0% (28th)

 

Top Scorers (2025-26)

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 81 GP, 40 G, 41 A, 81 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 77 GP, 19 G, 55 A, 74 PTS

AlexTuch: 79 GP, 33 G, 33 A, 66 PTS

Columbus

Zach Werenski: 75 GP, 22 G, 59 A, 81 PTS

Kirill Marchenko: 76 GP, 27 G, 40 A, 67 PTS

Adam Fantilli: 82 GP, 24 G, 35 A, 59 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (22-9-3, 2.52 GAA, .910 Sv %)

Columbus  – Jet Greaves (26-19-9, 2.60 GAA, .908 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

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Noah Ostlund signs eight-year contract extensionMore Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Josh Norris - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Peyton Krebs - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius

Jiri Kulich - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power - Louis Crevier 

Matt Grzelcyk - Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Columbus Lineup

 

Notes

Tonight’s game marks the 56th season-opener in franchise history and the second time in franchise history that the Sabres have opened a season against the Blue Jackets (Oct. 9, 2014).

Tonight’s game marks just the second season-opening game for Buffalo to be considered a road matchup in the last 13 seasons (Oct. 3, 2019 at Pittsburgh).

Josh Doan has registered at least one goal in three consecutive games against Columbus and he is riding a four-game point streak (4+1) against the Blue Jackets. Doan has recorded a goal in each game he has played against the Blue Jackets as a member of the Sabres, including a two-goal outing in the most recent matchup between the two teams (April 9, 2026). In six career games against Columbus, Doan has posted seven points (6+1).

Tage Thompson has tallied 17 points (11+6) in 16 career meetings with the Blue Jackets. His 11 goals against Columbus are the most by a Buffalo skater all-time against the Blue Jackets, five more than the next-closest Sabres skater (Jason Pominville, 6).

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded more goals (5), assists (14) and points (19) than any Sabres defenseman against the Blue Jackets all-time.

Among NHL defensemen to play in at least 15 career games against Columbus all-time, Dahlin and Adam Fox (1+18 in 19 games) are the only two to have recorded at least one point per game played.

In nine career road matchups with the Blue Jackets, Dahlin has posted nine points (2+7).

Josh Norris is riding a three-game assist streak against Columbus and he has picked up four assists in that span, including at least one assist in each of his two games against the Blue Jackets as a member of the Sabres.

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body) 

Olen Zellweger (concussion protocol, injured reserve) 

Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve) 

Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve) 

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