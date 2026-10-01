Buffalo Sabres Vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Lineups And Game Notes

Josh Doan has registered at least one goal in three consecutive games against Columbus and he is riding a four-game point streak (4+1) against the Blue Jackets. Doan has recorded a goal in each game he has played against the Blue Jackets as a member of the Sabres, including a two-goal outing in the most recent matchup between the two teams (April 9, 2026). In six career games against Columbus, Doan has posted seven points (6+1).