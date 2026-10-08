Buffalo Sabres Vs. Dallas Stars - Lineups, Injuries, And Game Notes

He is the first defenseman since Dahlin from Oct. 3 to 7, 2019 (1+4) to tally five or more points in the first three games of their season and the sixth defenseman to do so in franchise history (Brian Campbell, Dahlin, Jocelyn Guevremont, Rasmus Ristolainen, John Van Boxmeer). Power would match the longest assist streak of his career (four games; twice) with an assist tonight.