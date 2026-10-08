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Buffalo Sabres Vs. Dallas Stars - Lineups, Injuries, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
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Oct 8, 2026 12:00 PM

Sabres are hoping to stay unbeaten at home against another Western Conference foe

Game 4 - 10/8/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 2-1-0 | - 4 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

Dallas – 1-2-0 | - 4 points – 6th place in the Central Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (28th)

Penalty Kill – 66.7% (26th)

Dallas

Power Play – 0.00% (28th)

Penalty Kill - 77.8% (17th)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Owen Power: 3 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS

Tage Thompson: 3 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS

Noah Ostlund: 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

Dallas

Miro Heiskanen: 3 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 PTS

Jamie Benn: 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS

Mikko Rantanen: 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-1-0, 04.03 GAA, .784 Sv %)

Dallas  – Jake Oettinger (1-1-0, 1.01 GAA, .943 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

Ostlund signs extension with the SabresMore Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius

Josh Doan - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Sam Carrick

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power - Olen Zellweger

Matt Grzelcyk - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Notes

The Sabres have earned a win in back-to-back games and a win tonight would give them their first winning streak of three or more games since April 6 to 13, 2026 (four games). • Buffalo has earned at least one point in three of its last four games against Dallas (2-1-1). 

 Tage Thompson has recorded a goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would give him his 14th career goal streak of three or more games and his first since Dec. 8 to 20, 2025 (six games). Thompson leads all Sabres forwards in points (4) and he is tied for the lead in goals (2) and assists (2). 

Owen Power is riding a three-game point streak (1+4) and a point tonight would make him the first Sabres defenseman to have a season-opening point streak of four or more games since Rasmus Dahlin from Oct. 13 to 25, 2022 (six games; 5+4). 

He is the first defenseman since Dahlin from Oct. 3 to 7, 2019 (1+4) to tally five or more points in the first three games of their season and the sixth defenseman to do so in franchise history (Brian Campbell, Dahlin, Jocelyn Guevremont, Rasmus Ristolainen, John Van Boxmeer).  Power would match the longest assist streak of his career (four games; twice) with an assist tonight. 

Peyton Krebs has recorded an assist in two consecutive games and he would match the longest assist streak of his career (twice) with an assist tonight. 

Colten Ellis made his first start of 2026-27 on Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota and made 18 saves on 20 shots in the overtime victo

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body)  

Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve) 

Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve) 

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