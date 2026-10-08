Buffalo Sabres Vs. Dallas Stars - Lineups, Injuries, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 8, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 12:00 PM
Sabres are hoping to stay unbeaten at home against another Western Conference foe
Game 4 - 10/8/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 2-1-0 | - 4 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division
Dallas – 1-2-0 | - 4 points – 6th place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 0.0% (28th)
Penalty Kill – 66.7% (26th)
Dallas
Power Play – 0.00% (28th)
Penalty Kill - 77.8% (17th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Owen Power: 3 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS
Tage Thompson: 3 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS
Noah Ostlund: 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS
Dallas
Miro Heiskanen: 3 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 PTS
Jamie Benn: 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS
Mikko Rantanen: 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo –Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-1-0, 04.03 GAA, .784 Sv %)
Dallas – Jake Oettinger (1-1-0, 1.01 GAA, .943 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius
Josh Doan - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Sam Carrick
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Olen Zellweger
Matt Grzelcyk - Louis Crevier
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Notes
The Sabres have earned a win in back-to-back games and a win tonight would give them their first winning streak of three or more games since April 6 to 13, 2026 (four games). • Buffalo has earned at least one point in three of its last four games against Dallas (2-1-1).
Tage Thompson has recorded a goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would give him his 14th career goal streak of three or more games and his first since Dec. 8 to 20, 2025 (six games). Thompson leads all Sabres forwards in points (4) and he is tied for the lead in goals (2) and assists (2).
Owen Power is riding a three-game point streak (1+4) and a point tonight would make him the first Sabres defenseman to have a season-opening point streak of four or more games since Rasmus Dahlin from Oct. 13 to 25, 2022 (six games; 5+4).
He is the first defenseman since Dahlin from Oct. 3 to 7, 2019 (1+4) to tally five or more points in the first three games of their season and the sixth defenseman to do so in franchise history (Brian Campbell, Dahlin, Jocelyn Guevremont, Rasmus Ristolainen, John Van Boxmeer). Power would match the longest assist streak of his career (four games; twice) with an assist tonight.
Peyton Krebs has recorded an assist in two consecutive games and he would match the longest assist streak of his career (twice) with an assist tonight.
Colten Ellis made his first start of 2026-27 on Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota and made 18 saves on 20 shots in the overtime victo
Injuries
Alex Lyon (upper body)
Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve)
Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve)
Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve)
Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve)
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