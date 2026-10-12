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Buffalo Sabres Vs. Florida Panthers - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Oct 12, 2026 2:47 PM

Sabres hoping to bounce back from two straight home losses to Western Conference foes against a division rival

Game 6 - 10/12/26 - 1:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 2-3-0 | - 4 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Florida – 2-1-2 | - 6 points – 5th place in the Atlantic Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 5.9% (T-30th)

Penalty Kill – 62.5% (30th)

Florida

Power Play – 3.6% (32nd)

Penalty Kill - 77.3% (T-20th)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 5 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 PTS

Owen Power: 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 5 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

Florida

Matthew Tkachuk: 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 PTS

Lars Eller: 5 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 PTS

Sam Bennett: 5 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Colten Ellis (1-1-0, 2.91 GAA, .880 Sv %)

Florida  – Jacob Markstrom (2-1-1, 1.70 GAA, .916 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

Owen Power off to a strong startMore Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Jiri Kulich - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius

Ryan McLeod - Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Justin Danforth

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power - Zach Metsa

Olen Zellweger - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Matt Grzelcyk 

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in four of its last five meetings with Florida (3-1-1).

The Sabres have earned back-to-back wins against the Panthers and a win tonight would mark the team’s first winning streak of three or more games against Florida since Oct. 11, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 (three games).

Buffalo has recorded six power-play goals on 15 power-play opportunities (40.0 percent) in its last five games against Florida.

Buffalo is tied for the fifth-fewest goals allowed in the third period among all NHL teams (3).

Owen Power has posted five points (1+4) in Buffalo’s first five games. 

Rasmus Dahlin (26:32) and Power (26:02) rank sixth and eighth, respectively, in time on ice per game among all NHL skaters.

Ryan McLeod is riding a three-game assist streak against the Panthers and he has posted four assists in that span.

In his last four games against Florida, Peyton Krebs has notched five points (2+3), including one goal in each of his last two appearances against the Panthers.

Josh Doan has posted four points (3+1) in four games against the Panthers as a member of the Sabres.

Tage Thompson has recorded a point in four consecutive matchups with Florida (1+3).

Dahlin has registered 10 points (2+8) in his last 10 games against the Panthers and he is riding a four-game home point streak against Florida, the longest such streak by a Sabres defenseman all-time.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has recorded a .910 save percentage and a 3.14 goals-against average in six career games against the Panthers. In his only career start against Florida on Jan. 12, 2026, Colten Ellis made 28 saves on 31 shots (.903).

 

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body)  

Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve) 

Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve) 

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