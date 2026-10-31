Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 31, 2026 3:36 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 3:36 PM
Sabres hoping to stay on the winning track after road wins over San Jose and Anaheim
Game 14 - 10/31/26 - 4:00 pm at Crypto.Com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Buffalo – 6-4-3 | - 15 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
Los Angeles – 4-6-2 | - 10 points – 7th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 13.6% (28th)
Penalty Kill – 67.4% (T-27th)
Los Angeles
Power Play – 17.5% (T-23rd)
Penalty Kill - 64.9% (31st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 13 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 PTS
Jack Quinn: 13 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 PTS
Zach Benson: 13 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 PTS
Los Angeles
Artemi Panarin: 12 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS
Brandt Clarke: 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS
Alex Laferriere: 12 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-3, 3.56 GAA, .866 Sv %)
Los Angeles – Anton Forsberg (0-3-1, 2.39 GAA, .902 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (estimated)
Forwards
Zach Benson - Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod
Tyson Kozak- Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier
Ex. Dennis Gilbert
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Notes
The Sabres have earned five wins in their last six matchups with the Kings, including wins in three straight against Los Angeles.
A win today would give Buffalo its first winning streak of at least four games against the Kings since Oct. 20, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2019 (four games). Buffalo went 13-2-1 against the Pacific Division last season, including a 6-1-1 record on the road.
The Sabres are 2-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season with wins against San Jose (Oct. 27) and Anaheim (Oct. 29).
In his last eight games, Zach Benson has registered 10 points (2+8). Benson is riding a three-game point streak (2+3) and he would match the second-longest point streak of his career (thrice) with a point in today’s game. With a goal today, Benson would match the longest goal streak of his career (March 21 to 25, 2026; three games).
Tage Thompson has registered six points (3+3) in his last two games. His six points in those two games were the most by a Sabres skater in any two-game span since Thompson notched six points (3+3) from Jan. 15 to 17, 2026.
Jack Quinn has recorded 10 points (5+5) in his last eight games.
Olen Zellweger has tallied a point in each of his last three games (1+2). With a point tonight, he would match the longest point streak of his career (Nov. 22 to 30, 2025; four games; 3+1).
Peyton Krebs recorded three assists in Buffalo’s win over Anaheim on Oct. 29, which brought his point total to seven (0+7) on the season. It marks the most assists and points he has recorded in the first 13 games of a season in his career. Krebs is two assists away from 100 in his NHL career.
Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power have recorded three assists in his last three games.
Injuries
Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 13
Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 13
Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 13
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 7
Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol, Oct. 24) – 3
Konsta Helenius (upper body, Oct. 29) – 1
Justin Danforth (undisclosed, Oct. 29; injured reserve) – 1
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