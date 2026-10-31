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Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Oct 31, 2026 3:36 PM

Sabres hoping to stay on the winning track after road wins over San Jose and Anaheim

Game 14 - 10/31/26 - 4:00 pm at Crypto.Com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Buffalo – 6-4-3 | - 15 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Los Angeles – 4-6-2 | - 10 points – 7th place in the Pacific Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 13.6% (28th)

Penalty Kill – 67.4% (T-27th)

Los Angeles

Power Play – 17.5% (T-23rd)

Penalty Kill - 64.9% (31st)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 13 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 PTS

Jack Quinn: 13 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 PTS

Zach Benson: 13 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 PTS

Los Angeles

Artemi Panarin: 12 GP, 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS

Brandt Clarke: 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS

Alex Laferriere: 12 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-3, 3.56 GAA, .866 Sv %)

Los Angeles  – Anton Forsberg (0-3-1, 2.39 GAA, .902 Sv %)

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Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

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Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (estimated)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson  

Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod

Tyson Kozak- Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Olen Zellweger - Owen Power  

Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Notes

The Sabres have earned five wins in their last six matchups with the Kings, including wins in three straight against Los Angeles. 

A win today would give Buffalo its first winning streak of at least four games against the Kings since Oct. 20, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2019 (four games).  Buffalo went 13-2-1 against the Pacific Division last season, including a 6-1-1 record on the road. 

The Sabres are 2-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season with wins against San Jose (Oct. 27) and Anaheim (Oct. 29).  

In his last eight games, Zach Benson has registered 10 points (2+8). Benson is riding a three-game point streak (2+3) and he would match the second-longest point streak of his career (thrice) with a point in today’s game.  With a goal today, Benson would match the longest goal streak of his career (March 21 to 25, 2026; three games).  

Tage Thompson has registered six points (3+3) in his last two games. His six points in those two games were the most by a Sabres skater in any two-game span since Thompson notched six points (3+3) from Jan. 15 to 17, 2026.  

Jack Quinn has recorded 10 points (5+5) in his last eight games.  

Olen Zellweger has tallied a point in each of his last three games (1+2). With a point tonight, he would match the longest point streak of his career (Nov. 22 to 30, 2025; four games; 3+1).  

Peyton Krebs recorded three assists in Buffalo’s win over Anaheim on Oct. 29, which brought his point total to seven (0+7) on the season. It marks the most assists and points he has recorded in the first 13 games of a season in his career.  Krebs is two assists away from 100 in his NHL career. 

Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power have recorded three assists in his last three games.

 

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 13 

Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 13 

Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 13 

Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 7 

Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol, Oct. 24) – 3 

Konsta Helenius (upper body, Oct. 29) – 1 

Justin Danforth (undisclosed, Oct. 29; injured reserve) – 1 

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