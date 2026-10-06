Buffalo Sabres Vs. Minnesota Wild - Lineups And Game Notes

Tage Thompson has recorded two points (1+1) through two games in 2026-27 and he is one point away from his 400th point as a member of the Sabres. With a point tonight, Thompson would become the 16th skater in franchise history to register 400 or more points with the Sabres. Tonight’s game marks Thompson’s 491st contest with Buffalo and a point tonight would make him the 12th Sabres skater (Dave Andreychuk, Mike Foligno, Danny Gare, Phil Housley, Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, Jason Pominville, Rene Robert, Derek Roy, Miroslav Satan, Thomas Vanek) all-time to record 400 or more points within their first 500 games with the team. He would become the ninth Sabres skater all-time to reach 400 points in 491 or fewer games (Andreychuk, Foligno, Gare, Housley, Martin, Perreault, Robert, Vanek).