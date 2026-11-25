Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 25, 2026 3:26 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 3:26 PM
Sabres are hoping to stay on the winning track after a victory in Tampa Bay on Sunday
Game 25 - 11/25/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 10-10-4 | - 24 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
New York – 13-9-1 | - 27 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division
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Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 16.7% (30th)
Penalty Kill – 72.3% (26th)
New York
Power Play – 21.2% (22nd)
Penalty Kill - 90.0% (1st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 24 GP, 17 G, 11 A, 28 PTS
Jack Quinn: 24 GP, 13 G, 11 A, 24 PTS
Zach Benson: 24 GP, 4 G, 17 A, 21 PTS
New York
Adam Fox: 23 GP, 2 G, 24 A, 26 PTS
Alexis Lafrenière: 23 GP, 10 G, 12 A, 22 PTS
Mika Zibanejad: 23 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (7-4-3, 3.36 GAA, .878 Sv %)
New York – Joonas Korpisalo (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .940 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich- - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Ryan McLeod - Sam Carrick
Ex. Tyson Kozak, Justin Danforth, Konsta Helenius
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -Conor Timmins
Olen Zellweger - Zach Metsa
Ex. Louis Crevier
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Notes
The Sabres have earned two straight wins against the Rangers and have emerged victorious in three of the last four meetings between the two teams.
Buffalo has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 13 matchups with New York (7-3-3).
Tage Thompson has registered 19 points (12+7) in his last 13 games. Thompson has recorded a goal in six of Buffalo’s last seven games, including at least one goal in four straight contests.
Jack Quinn has tallied 22 points (11+11) in his last 19 games, including at least one goal in each of his last three games and five points (4+1) in his last five contests.
A goal in tonight’s game would give Quinn the longest goal streak of his career.
Zach Benson is riding a four-game point streak (2+4) and a point tonight would mark the third point streak of at least five games of his career.
A point tonight would mark his second point streak of five or more games this season (Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, 2026; six games; 2+7).
Jiri Kulich has posted four points (3+1) in his last four games and he has scored a goal in back-to-back games.
A goal tonight would mark the first three-game goal streak of Kulich’s career.
Rasmus Dahlin has four points (1+3) in his last four games.
In his last three games, Owen Power has recorded three assists.
Josh Norris is one point away from recording the 200th point of his career.
Tonight’s game will mark Ryan McLeod’s 400th NHL game.
He is set to become the 85th NHL player all-time, and the third Buffalo skater (Sam Carrick, Peyton Krebs) this season, to appear in their 400th game as a member of the Sabres.
Injuries
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 17
Konsta Helenius (upper body, Oct. 29) – 11
Justin Danforth (undisclosed, Oct. 29; injured reserve) – 11
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