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Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Nov 4, 2026 5:23 PM

Sabres are hoping to stay on the winning track in the first game of a four-game homestand

Game 15 - 11/04/26 - 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 7-4-3 | - 17 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Ottawa – 9-6-1 | - 19 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.0% (T-25th)

Penalty Kill – 68.6% (28th)

Ottawa

Power Play – 12.5% (31st)

Penalty Kill - 72.9% (23rd)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 14 GP, 10 G, 7 A, 17 PTS

Jack Quinn: 14 GP, 8 G, 6 A, 14 PTS

Zach Benson: 14 GP, 2 G, 11 A, 13 PTS

Ottawa

Tim Stützle: 16 GP, 9 G, 12 A, 21 PTS

Drake Batherson: 16 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 PTS

Shane Pinto: 16 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Colten Ellis (3-1-0, 3.11 GAA, .880 Sv %)

Ottawa  – Samuel Ersson (1-3-1, 3.78 GAA, .866 Sv %)

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Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

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Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (estimated)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson  

Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod

Tyson Kozak- Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn 

Ex. Jiri Kulich

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Olen Zellweger - Owen Power  

Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Notes

The Sabres have earned six wins in the team’s last seven games against the Senators.

Buffalo is riding a three-game home winning streak against Ottawa and a win tonight would mark the team’s first home winning streak of at least four games against the Senators since Jan. 28, 2000 to March 19, 2002 (seven games).

During the Sabres’ current three-game winning streak, Buffalo’s power play has recorded four goals on nine power-play opportunities (44.4 percent).

In his last nine games, Zach Benson has registered 12 points (2+10). Benson is riding a four-game point streak (2+5) and he would match the longest point streak of his career with a point in tonight’s game.

Tage Thompson has registered eight points (5+3) in his last three games. His eight points in those three games were the most by a Sabres skater in any three-game span since Thompson notched eight points (3+5) from Jan. 14 to 17, 2026.

Rasmus Dahlin has registered two assists in two consecutive games. Dahlin would match the franchise record for the longest multi-assist streak by a defenseman (Phil Housley, thrice; John Van Boxmeer) with a multi-assist performance tonight.

Jack Quinn has recorded 12 points (6+6) in his last nine games and he has tallied a goal in back-to-back contests.Quinn would match the longest goal streak of his career (Nov. 21 to 26, 2025; three games; 3+2) with a goal tonight.

Mattias Samuelsson has recorded an assist in each of Buffalo’s last two games. An assist tonight would mark the seventh time he has posted an assist streak of at least three games in his career.

Tonight’s game will mark the 400th of Sam Carrick’s career

 

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 14 

Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 14 

Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 14 

Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 8 

Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol, Oct. 24) – 4 

Konsta Helenius (upper body, Oct. 29) – 2 

Justin Danforth (undisclosed, Oct. 29; injured reserve) – 2 

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