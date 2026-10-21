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Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Oct 21, 2026 3:18 PM

Sabres hoping to get back on the winning track against the struggling Flyers

Game 10 - 10/21/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 4-3-2 | - 10 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

Philadelphia – 2-6-3 | - 7 points – 7th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 9.1% (32nd)

Penalty Kill – 64.5% (30th)

Philadelphia

Power Play – 12.9% (27th)

Penalty Kill - 84.6% (8th)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS

Jack Quinn: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS

Owen Power: 9 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PT

Philadelphia

Matvei Michkov: 11 GP, 6 G, 1 A, 7 PTS

Trevor Zegras: 11 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS

Christian Dvorak: 11 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-2-2, 3.59 GAA, .860 Sv %)

Philadelphia  – Dan Vladar (1-3-1, 3.58 GAA, .889 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

Is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the goalie of the future for the Sabres?More Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson -

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius

Peyton Krebs - Ryan McLeod - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Tyson Kozak 

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Olen Zellweger - Owen Power  

Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Notes

The Sabres have earned three wins in their last four meetings with the Flyers (3-1-0), including victories in each of the last two. • A win tonight would give Buffalo its first winning streak of three or more games against Philadelphia since the team earned five consecutive victories over the Flyers from March 31, 2021 to April 17, 2022. 

Buffalo has recorded at least one power-play goal in three straight games against Philadelphia. A power-play goal in tonight’s game would mark the Sabres’ longest power play goal streak against the Flyers since they tallied at least one in five straight matchups from March 11, 2006 to Feb. 20, 2007.  Buffalo has scored six power-play goals on 24 attempts (25.0 percent) in its last six games against Philadelphia. 

Jack Quinn has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last four games. Quinn has scored at least one goal in back-to-back contests and he would match the longest goal streak of his career (Nov. 21 to 26, 2025; 3+2) with a goal tonight. 

Tage Thompson has posted nine points (5+4) in his last eight games, including five points (3+2) in his last five. Thompson has tallied one point in consecutive games and a point tonight would give him his first point streak of at least three games since March 25 to 31, 2026 (four games; 2+4).  

Zach Benson is riding a four-game assist streak, the longest such streak of his career, and he has recorded five assists in that span.  With an assist tonight, Benson would become the first Sabres forward since Thompson from Jan. 8 to 17, 2026 (six games; 4+8) to record an assist streak of at least five games. 

Tonight’s game marks the 300th of Mattias Samuelsson’s career.  Samuelsson has registered at least one point in three straight games and he has five points (1+4) in that span.  A point tonight would mark the fourth time Samuelsson has recorded a point streak of four or more games in his career. With an assist, Samuelsson would match the longest assist streak of his career (Jan. 20 to 27, 2026; four games). 

Injuries

Justin Danforth (day-to-day - upper body)

Sam Carrick (day-to-day - middle body)

Matt Grzelcyk (lower body; injured reserve)

Alex Lyon (upper body; injured reserve)  

Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve) 

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