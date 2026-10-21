Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Tonight’s game marks the 300th of Mattias Samuelsson’s career. Samuelsson has registered at least one point in three straight games and he has five points (1+4) in that span. A point tonight would mark the fourth time Samuelsson has recorded a point streak of four or more games in his career. With an assist, Samuelsson would match the longest assist streak of his career (Jan. 20 to 27, 2026; four games).