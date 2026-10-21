Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 21, 2026 3:18 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 3:18 PM
Sabres hoping to get back on the winning track against the struggling Flyers
Game 10 - 10/21/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 4-3-2 | - 10 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
Philadelphia – 2-6-3 | - 7 points – 7th place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 9.1% (32nd)
Penalty Kill – 64.5% (30th)
Philadelphia
Power Play – 12.9% (27th)
Penalty Kill - 84.6% (8th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS
Jack Quinn: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS
Owen Power: 9 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PT
Philadelphia
Matvei Michkov: 11 GP, 6 G, 1 A, 7 PTS
Trevor Zegras: 11 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS
Christian Dvorak: 11 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-2-2, 3.59 GAA, .860 Sv %)
Philadelphia – Dan Vladar (1-3-1, 3.58 GAA, .889 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson -
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius
Peyton Krebs - Ryan McLeod - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Tyson Kozak
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier
Ex. Dennis Gilbert
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Notes
The Sabres have earned three wins in their last four meetings with the Flyers (3-1-0), including victories in each of the last two. • A win tonight would give Buffalo its first winning streak of three or more games against Philadelphia since the team earned five consecutive victories over the Flyers from March 31, 2021 to April 17, 2022.
Buffalo has recorded at least one power-play goal in three straight games against Philadelphia. A power-play goal in tonight’s game would mark the Sabres’ longest power play goal streak against the Flyers since they tallied at least one in five straight matchups from March 11, 2006 to Feb. 20, 2007. Buffalo has scored six power-play goals on 24 attempts (25.0 percent) in its last six games against Philadelphia.
Jack Quinn has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last four games. Quinn has scored at least one goal in back-to-back contests and he would match the longest goal streak of his career (Nov. 21 to 26, 2025; 3+2) with a goal tonight.
Tage Thompson has posted nine points (5+4) in his last eight games, including five points (3+2) in his last five. Thompson has tallied one point in consecutive games and a point tonight would give him his first point streak of at least three games since March 25 to 31, 2026 (four games; 2+4).
Zach Benson is riding a four-game assist streak, the longest such streak of his career, and he has recorded five assists in that span. With an assist tonight, Benson would become the first Sabres forward since Thompson from Jan. 8 to 17, 2026 (six games; 4+8) to record an assist streak of at least five games.
Tonight’s game marks the 300th of Mattias Samuelsson’s career. Samuelsson has registered at least one point in three straight games and he has five points (1+4) in that span. A point tonight would mark the fourth time Samuelsson has recorded a point streak of four or more games in his career. With an assist, Samuelsson would match the longest assist streak of his career (Jan. 20 to 27, 2026; four games).
Injuries
Justin Danforth (day-to-day - upper body)
Sam Carrick (day-to-day - middle body)
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body; injured reserve)
Alex Lyon (upper body; injured reserve)
Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve)
Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve)
THN.com/Free
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