Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 27, 2026 8:53 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 8:53 PM
Sabres hoping to stay on the winning track after victories over Tampa Bay and the NY Rangers
Game 26 - 11/27/26 - 8:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 11-10-4 | - 26 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
Pittsburgh – 7-15-2 | - 16 points – 8th place in the Metropolitan Division
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Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 16.3% (30th)
Penalty Kill – 73.3% (24th)
Pittsburgh
Power Play – 20.3% (T-23rd)
Penalty Kill - 82.5% (7th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 25 GP, 17 G, 13 A, 30 PTS
Jack Quinn: 25 GP, 14 G, 11 A, 25 PTS
Zach Benson: 25 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS
Pittsburgh
Evgeni Malkin: 20 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 PTS
Erik Karlsson: 24 GP, 3 G, 17 A, 20 PTS
Tommy Novak: 24 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (8-4-3, 3.20 GAA, .885 Sv %)
Pittsburgh – Sergei Murashov (2-6-1, 3.35 GAA, .891 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Josh Doan - Jiri Kulich- - Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris -Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs - Ryan McLeod - Conor Sheary
Beck Malenstyn - Justin Danforth - Sam Carrick
Ex. Zach Benson
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -Conor Timmins
Olen Zellweger - Louis Crevier
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in six of its last eight home matchups with Pittsburgh, going 5-2-1 in those games.
Tage Thompson has registered 21 points (12+9) in his last 14 games. Thompson is riding a five-game point streak (5+4) and a point tonight would mark his first point streak of six or more games since Jan. 31 to March 8, 2026 (11 games; 6+9). He has registered multiple points in three consecutive games and in four of his last five contests.
Jack Quinn has tallied 23 points (12+11) in his last 20 games, including at least one goal in each of his last four games, the longest goal streak of his career.
Quinn has six points (5+1) in his last four games and a point tonight would mark the third time he has earned a point streak of five or more games in his career.
Zach Benson is riding a five-game point streak (3+5) and a point tonight would match the longest point streak of his career, which he set this season from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 (2+7). With a goal in tonight’s game, Benson would match the longest goal streak of his career (March 21 to 25, 2026; three games).
Jiri Kulich has posted six points (4+2) in his last five games and he has scored a goal in three straight games.
A goal tonight would extend Kulich’s career-best goal streak to four games and make him the third Sabres skater this season (Quinn, Thompson) to record a four-game goal streak.
Rasmus Dahlin has six points (2+4) in his last five games, including an assist in back-to-back games.
Noah Östlund has recorded four points (1+3) in his last four games,
including an assist in two straight. Peyton Krebs has posted an assist in back-to-back contests
Injuries
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 18
Konsta Helenius (upper body, Oct. 29) – 12
Noah Ostlund (undisclosed, Nov. 27; injured reserve) – 1
Tyson Kozak (undisclosed, Nov. 27; injured reserve) - 1
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