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Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Oct 27, 2026 4:32 PM

Sabres hoping to get back on the winning track after losing to the Capitals in the first game of a four-game road trip

Game 12 - 10/27/26 - 10:30 pm at SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Buffalo – 4-4-3 | - 11 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

San Jose – 6-5-1 | - 13 points – 4th place in the Pacific Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 10.5% (31st)

Penalty Kill – 69.2% (27th)

San Jose

Power Play – 26.8% (6th)

Penalty Kill - 80.5% (T-15th)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Jack Quinn: 11 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 PTS

Tage Thompson: 11 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS

Owen Power: 11 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 PTS

San Jose

Macklin Celebrini: 10 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 PTS

Tyler Toffoli: 12 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

Ivar Stenberg: 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Colten Ellis (1-1-0, 3.19 GAA, .864 Sv %)

San Jose  – Yaroslav Askarov (3-4-0, 3.43 GAA, .883 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

Is Luukkonen still the goalie of the future?More Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards

Zach Benson - Tage Thompson  - Konsta Helenius

Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod

Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak- - Beck Malenstyn 

Ex. Justin Danforth

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Olen Zellweger - Owen Power  

Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Notes

Buffalo’s .698 points percentage against San Jose is the team’s highest mark against any opponent all-time.

The Sabres have recorded 3.66 goals per game against the Sharks in franchise history, their largest per game average against any active NHL team.

Buffalo has earned seven wins in the team’s last eight matchups with San Jose and the team has outscored the Sharks 35-18 in that span.

The Sabres are riding a four-game road winning streak against the Sharks and a win tonight would mark Buffalo’s first road winning streak of five or more games against the Sharks since Jan. 6, 2011 to Feb. 26, 2016 (five games).

Buffalo went 13-2-1 against the Pacific Division last season, including a 6-1-1 record on the road.

Jack Quinn has recorded nine points (4+5) in his last six games and he is riding a four-game point streak (4+3). A point in tonight’s game would mark the third time Quinn has recorded a point streak of five or more games in his career. He last did so from March 25 to April 1, 2025 (five games; 4+5).

In his last six games, Zach Benson has registered six assists. An assist in tonight’s game would mark the second time he has tallied seven or more assists in a seven-game span in his career (Oct. 15 to 28, 2025; 0+7).

Mattias Samuelsson has recorded five points (1+4) in his last five games.

Noah Östlund has posted four points (1+3) in his last four games, including one point in back-toback games.

Tage Thompson ranks seventh among all NHL skaters in shots on goal this season (45).

 

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 11

Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 11 

Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 11 

Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 5 

Sam Carrick (undisclosed, Oct. 21; injured reserve) – 2

Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol, Oct. 24) - 1

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