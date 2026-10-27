Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
410 Members•4,313 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 27, 2026 4:32 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 4:32 PM
Sabres hoping to get back on the winning track after losing to the Capitals in the first game of a four-game road trip
Game 12 - 10/27/26 - 10:30 pm at SAP Center, San Jose, CA
Buffalo – 4-4-3 | - 11 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
San Jose – 6-5-1 | - 13 points – 4th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 10.5% (31st)
Penalty Kill – 69.2% (27th)
San Jose
Power Play – 26.8% (6th)
Penalty Kill - 80.5% (T-15th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Jack Quinn: 11 GP, 6 G, 5 A, 11 PTS
Tage Thompson: 11 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS
Owen Power: 11 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 PTS
San Jose
Macklin Celebrini: 10 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 PTS
Tyler Toffoli: 12 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS
Ivar Stenberg: 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (1-1-0, 3.19 GAA, .864 Sv %)
San Jose – Yaroslav Askarov (3-4-0, 3.43 GAA, .883 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Konsta Helenius
Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod
Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak- - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Justin Danforth
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier
Ex. Dennis Gilbert
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Notes
Buffalo’s .698 points percentage against San Jose is the team’s highest mark against any opponent all-time.
The Sabres have recorded 3.66 goals per game against the Sharks in franchise history, their largest per game average against any active NHL team.
Buffalo has earned seven wins in the team’s last eight matchups with San Jose and the team has outscored the Sharks 35-18 in that span.
The Sabres are riding a four-game road winning streak against the Sharks and a win tonight would mark Buffalo’s first road winning streak of five or more games against the Sharks since Jan. 6, 2011 to Feb. 26, 2016 (five games).
Buffalo went 13-2-1 against the Pacific Division last season, including a 6-1-1 record on the road.
Jack Quinn has recorded nine points (4+5) in his last six games and he is riding a four-game point streak (4+3). A point in tonight’s game would mark the third time Quinn has recorded a point streak of five or more games in his career. He last did so from March 25 to April 1, 2025 (five games; 4+5).
In his last six games, Zach Benson has registered six assists. An assist in tonight’s game would mark the second time he has tallied seven or more assists in a seven-game span in his career (Oct. 15 to 28, 2025; 0+7).
Mattias Samuelsson has recorded five points (1+4) in his last five games.
Noah Östlund has posted four points (1+3) in his last four games, including one point in back-toback games.
Tage Thompson ranks seventh among all NHL skaters in shots on goal this season (45).
Injuries
Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 11
Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 11
Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 11
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 5
Sam Carrick (undisclosed, Oct. 21; injured reserve) – 2
Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol, Oct. 24) - 1
THN.com/Free
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy