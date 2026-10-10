Buffalo Sabres Vs. Utah Mammoth - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
395 Members•4,247 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 10, 2026 2:16 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 2:16 PM
Sabres hoping to bounce back from first home loss against another Western Conference foe
Game 5 - 10/10/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 2-2-0 | - 4 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
Utah – 3-2-0 | - 6 points – 3rd place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 0.0% (32nd)
Penalty Kill – 63.6% (28th)
Utah
Power Play – 40.0% (1st)
Penalty Kill - 77.8% (T-19th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Owen Power: 4 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS
Tage Thompson: 4 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS
Noah Östlund: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS
Utah
Nick Schmaltz: 5 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 PTS
Clayton Keller: 5 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 PTS
Dylan Guenther: 5 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (1-0-0, 1.86 GAA, .900 Sv %)
Utah – Karel Vejmelka (2-1-0, 2.43 GAA, .892 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius
Josh Doan - Justin Danforth - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Sam Carrick
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Louis Crevier
Olen Zellweger - Zach Metsa
Ex. Matt Grzelcyk
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Notes
A win tonight would give the Sabres their first-ever victory over the Mammoth. Buffalo is 19-1-3 against Western Conference opponents dating back to Dec. 9, 2025.
The Sabres are 7-1-2 against Central Division opponents in that span. Buffalo is tied for the third-fewest goals allowed in the third period among all NHL teams (2) this season. Buffalo ranks fourth among all NHL teams in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 (plus-65).
The Sabres rank second in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 when trailing (plus-55).
Owen Power has posted five points (1+4) in Buffalo’s first four games. A point in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin (Oct. 3 to 11, 2019; 5+3) to record six or more points in their first five games of a season. An assist in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Dahlin (Oct. 13 to 22, 2022; 1+6) to record five or more assists in their first five games of a season. He would become the 10th defenseman in franchise history to do so at least once.
Rasmus Dahlin (26:45) and Power (26:16) rank sixth and ninth, respectively, in time on ice per game among all NHL skaters.
Colten Ellis made his first start of 2026-27 on Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota and made 18 saves on 20 shots in the overtime victory.
A win in tonight’s game would mark the first time he has earned a win in two consecutive games in his career
Injuries
Alex Lyon (upper body)
Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve)
Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve)
Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve)
Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve)
THN.com/Free
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy