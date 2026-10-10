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Buffalo Sabres Vs. Utah Mammoth - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Oct 10, 2026 2:16 PM

Sabres hoping to bounce back from first home loss against another Western Conference foe

Game 5 - 10/10/26 - 7:00 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 2-2-0 | - 4 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

Utah – 3-2-0 | - 6 points – 3rd place in the Central Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 0.0% (32nd)

Penalty Kill – 63.6% (28th)

Utah

Power Play – 40.0% (1st)

Penalty Kill - 77.8% (T-19th)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Owen Power: 4 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 PTS

Tage Thompson: 4 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS

Noah Östlund: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

Utah

Nick Schmaltz: 5 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 PTS

Clayton Keller: 5 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 PTS

Dylan Guenther: 5 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Colten Ellis (1-0-0, 1.86 GAA, .900 Sv %)

Utah  – Karel Vejmelka (2-1-0, 2.43 GAA, .892 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Mrtka Looking To Take The Next Step Towards The NHL 

Owen Power off to strong startMore Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings 

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Josh Norris - Ryan McLeod - Konsta Helenius

Josh Doan - Justin Danforth - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Sam Carrick

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Owen Power - Louis Crevier 

Olen Zellweger - Zach Metsa

Ex. Matt Grzelcyk 

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Notes

A win tonight would give the Sabres their first-ever victory over the Mammoth. Buffalo is 19-1-3 against Western Conference opponents dating back to Dec. 9, 2025.

The Sabres are 7-1-2 against Central Division opponents in that span. Buffalo is tied for the third-fewest goals allowed in the third period among all NHL teams (2) this season. Buffalo ranks fourth among all NHL teams in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 (plus-65).

The Sabres rank second in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 when  trailing (plus-55).

Owen Power has posted five points (1+4) in Buffalo’s first four games. A point in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin (Oct. 3 to 11, 2019; 5+3) to record six or more points in their first five games of a season. An assist in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Dahlin (Oct. 13 to 22, 2022; 1+6) to record five or more assists in their first five games of a season. He would become the 10th defenseman in franchise history to do so at least once.

Rasmus Dahlin (26:45) and Power (26:16) rank sixth and ninth, respectively, in time on ice per game among all NHL skaters.

Colten Ellis made his first start of 2026-27 on Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota and made 18 saves on 20 shots in the overtime victory.

A win in tonight’s game would mark the first time he has earned a win in two consecutive games in his career

Injuries

Alex Lyon (upper body)  

Conor Timmins (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jason Zucker (sports hernia; injured reserve) 

Topias Leinonen (lower body; injured reserve) 

Jack Rathbone (lower body; injured reserve) 

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