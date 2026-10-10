Buffalo Sabres Vs. Utah Mammoth - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Owen Power has posted five points (1+4) in Buffalo’s first four games. A point in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Rasmus Dahlin (Oct. 3 to 11, 2019; 5+3) to record six or more points in their first five games of a season. An assist in tonight’s game would make him the first Sabres defenseman since Dahlin (Oct. 13 to 22, 2022; 1+6) to record five or more assists in their first five games of a season. He would become the 10th defenseman in franchise history to do so at least once.