Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

In his last 11 games, Zach Benson has registered 14 points (2+12). Benson is riding a six-game point streak (2+7), the longest point streak of his career. Benson has recorded at least one assist in four consecutive games and an assist today would give him the longest assist streak of his career. With an assist today, Benson would become the first Sabres forward age 21 or younger to record an assist streak of at least five games since Jack Eichel from Jan. 7 to 20, 2018 (five games) and the eighth Sabres forward age 21 or younger (Dave Andreychuk, Eichel, Rick Martin, Tony McKegney, Gilbert Perreault, John Tucker, Pierre Turgeon) to do so at least once with Buffalo all-time.