Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 8, 2026 3:56 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 3:56 PM
Sabres are hoping to stay in the win column after a 5-2 win over Columbus on Friday
Game 17 - 11/08/26 - 3:30 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 8-5-3 | - 19 points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division
Vegas – 11-5-2 | - 24 points – 2nd place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 15.1% (29th)
Penalty Kill – 69.6% (T-25th)
Vegas
Power Play – 27.8% (7th)
Penalty Kill - 75.0% (21st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 16 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 PTS
Jack Quinn: 16 GP, 9 G, 7 A, 16 PTS
Zach Benson: 16 GP, 2 G, 13 A, 15 PTS
Vegas
Jack Eichel: 18 GP, 7 G, 16 A, 23 PTS
Mark Stone: 18 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 PTS
Mitch Marner: 16 GP, 2 G, 16 A, 18 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (3-2-0, 2.92 GAA, .891 Sv %)
Vegas – Carter Hart (5-3-2, 2.49 GAA, .900 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (estimated)
Forwards
Zach Benson - Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich - Josh Norris - Jason Zucker
Tyson Kozak- Sam Carrick - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Ryan McLeod
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Conor Timmins
Ex. Louis Crevier
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Notes
Buffalo has earned a win four of its last five games. The Sabres are riding a three-game winning streak against Vegas and they have earned six wins in their last seven meetings with Vegas. A win today would mark the longest winning streak by Buffalo against Vegas in franchise history.
With a win, the Sabres would move into a tie with Anaheim, Minnesota, NY Islanders and Washington for the longest active winning streak against the Golden Knights.
In his last 11 games, Zach Benson has registered 14 points (2+12). Benson is riding a six-game point streak (2+7), the longest point streak of his career. Benson has recorded at least one assist in four consecutive games and an assist today would give him the longest assist streak of his career. With an assist today, Benson would become the first Sabres forward age 21 or younger to record an assist streak of at least five games since Jack Eichel from Jan. 7 to 20, 2018 (five games) and the eighth Sabres forward age 21 or younger (Dave Andreychuk, Eichel, Rick Martin, Tony McKegney, Gilbert Perreault, John Tucker, Pierre Turgeon) to do so at least once with Buffalo all-time.
Tage Thompson has registered 10 points (5+5) in his last five games. A point today would mark his 11th point streak of six or more games in his career, and his first since his 11-game point streak from Jan. 31 to March 8, 2026 (6+9). Thompson is one assist away from 200 assists in his career.
Jack Quinn has recorded 14 points (7+7) in his last 11 games, including five points (3+2) in his last four contests.
Owen Power has posted six assists in his last six games, including two multi-assist performances in that span. Entering play on Saturday, Power was tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen and tied for 10th among all NHL skaters in multi-assist games in 2026-27.
Peyton Krebs has tallied five points (1+4) in his last four games. Krebs’ nine points (1+8) this season are the most he has recorded through the first 16 games of a season in his career. Krebs is one assist away from 100 assists in his career.
Rasmus Dahlin has registered six points (1+5) in his last six games and he has posted a plus-5 rating in that span. Today’s game marks the 600th of Dahlin’s career. In his last three starts, Colten Ellis has made 80 saves on 88 shots (.909).
Today’s game marks the 300th game of Josh Norris’ career and the 200th game of Conor Timmins’ career. Norris recorded two goals and Timmins appeared in his first game of 2026-27 and registered an assist on Friday night vs. Columbus.
Injuries
Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 16
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 10
Konsta Helenius (upper body, Oct. 29) – 4
Justin Danforth (undisclosed, Oct. 29; injured reserve) – 4
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