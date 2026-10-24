Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

Buffalo Sabres
408 Members•4,303 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 24, 2026 2:44 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 2:44 PM
Sabres are hoping to get back on the winning track against the Capitals
Game 11 - 10/24/26 - 7:00 pm at Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
Buffalo – 4-4-2 | - 10 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
Washington – 5-4-0 | - 10 points – 5th place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 11.1% (30th)
Penalty Kill – 66.7% (29th)
Washington
Power Play – 20.0% (19th)
Penalty Kill - 80.0% (17th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Jack Quinn: 10 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS
Tage Thompson: 10 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS
Owen Power: 10 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PT
Washington
Ryan Leonard: 9 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS
Alex Tuch: 9 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 PTS
Jordan Kyrou: 9 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-2, 3.53 GAA, .864 Sv %)
Washington – Charlie Lindgren (2-1-1, 3.06 GAA, .897 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Hellebuyck trade confirms that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the Sabres goalie of the present and possibly the future. More Videos
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (estimated)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson
Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius
Tyson Kozak- Ryan McLeod - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Justin Danforth
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier
Ex. Dennis Gilbert
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Notes
A win tonight would give the Sabres their 100th win all-time against the Capitals. It would mark the fifth franchise Buffalo has defeated 100 or more times in franchise history, joining Boston (132), Carolina (108), Montreal (138) and Toronto (127). The only teams against which the Sabres have averaged more goals per game in franchise history than Washington (3.44) are Los Angeles (3.61), San Jose (3.66), Toronto (3.57) and Winnipeg (3.52).
Jack Quinn has recorded eight points (3+5) in his last five games and he is riding a three-game point streak (3+3). A point in tonight’s game would mark the fourth time Quinn has recorded a point streak of four or more games in his career. He last did so from Jan. 22 to 29, 2026 (four games; 1+5).
Tage Thompson has posted nine points (5+4) in his last nine games. Thompson has recorded nine points (5+4) in his last eight games against Washington. In his last five road matchups with the Capitals, he has notched seven points (5+2).
In his last five games, Zach Benson has registered five assists. An assist in tonight’s game would mark the second time he has tallied six or more assists in a six-game span in his career (Oct. 15 to 25, 2025; 0+7).
Mattias Samuelsson has recorded five points (1+4) in his last four games.
Noah Östlund has posted three assists in his last three games.
Jack Quinn has nine points (2+7) in his last nine games against the Capitals.
In his last four games against Washington, Josh Norris has posted four points (1+3).
In 10 career appearances against the Capitals, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 6-2-2 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average.
Injuries
Jiri Kulich (injured at practice on Oct. 24)
Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 10
Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 10
Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 10
Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 4
Tyson Kozak (upper body, Oct. 13) – 4
Sam Carrick (undisclosed, Oct. 21; injured reserve) – 1
THN.com/Free
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy