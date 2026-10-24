Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

A win tonight would give the Sabres their 100th win all-time against the Capitals. It would mark the fifth franchise Buffalo has defeated 100 or more times in franchise history, joining Boston (132), Carolina (108), Montreal (138) and Toronto (127). The only teams against which the Sabres have averaged more goals per game in franchise history than Washington (3.44) are Los Angeles (3.61), San Jose (3.66), Toronto (3.57) and Winnipeg (3.52).