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Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals - Lineups, Injury Updates, And Game Notes

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Michael Augello
Partner
Oct 24, 2026 2:44 PM

Sabres are hoping to get back on the winning track against the Capitals

Game 11 - 10/24/26 - 7:00 pm at Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Buffalo – 4-4-2 | - 10 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Washington – 5-4-0 | - 10 points – 5th place in the Metropolitan Division

 

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Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 11.1% (30th)

Penalty Kill – 66.7% (29th)

Washington

Power Play – 20.0% (19th)

Penalty Kill - 80.0% (17th)

 

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Jack Quinn: 10 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS

Tage Thompson: 10 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS

Owen Power: 10 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PT

Washington

Ryan Leonard: 9 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS

Alex Tuch: 9 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 PTS

Jordan Kyrou: 9 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

 

Starting Goalies

Buffalo –  Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-3-2, 3.53 GAA, .864 Sv %)

Washington  – Charlie Lindgren (2-1-1, 3.06 GAA, .897 Sv %)

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Hellebuyck trade confirms that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the Sabres goalie of the present and possibly the future. More Videos

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (estimated)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson

Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn 

Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Konsta Helenius

Tyson Kozak- Ryan McLeod - Beck Malenstyn 

Ex. Justin Danforth

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin 

Olen Zellweger - Owen Power  

Zach Metsa - Louis Crevier 

Ex. Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Notes

A win tonight would give the Sabres their 100th win all-time against the Capitals. It would mark the fifth franchise Buffalo has defeated 100 or more times in franchise history, joining Boston (132), Carolina (108), Montreal (138) and Toronto (127).  The only teams against which the Sabres have averaged more goals per game in franchise history than Washington (3.44) are Los Angeles (3.61), San Jose (3.66), Toronto (3.57) and Winnipeg (3.52).  

Jack Quinn has recorded eight points (3+5) in his last five games and he is riding a three-game point streak (3+3). A point in tonight’s game would mark the fourth time Quinn has recorded a point streak of four or more games in his career.  He last did so from Jan. 22 to 29, 2026 (four games; 1+5).  

Tage Thompson has posted nine points (5+4) in his last nine games.  Thompson has recorded nine points (5+4) in his last eight games against Washington.  In his last five road matchups with the Capitals, he has notched seven points (5+2).  

In his last five games, Zach Benson has registered five assists.  An assist in tonight’s game would mark the second time he has tallied six or more assists in a six-game span in his career (Oct. 15 to 25, 2025; 0+7).  

Mattias Samuelsson has recorded five points (1+4) in his last four games.  

Noah Östlund has posted three assists in his last three games.  

Jack Quinn has nine points (2+7) in his last nine games against the Capitals.  

In his last four games against Washington, Josh Norris has posted four points (1+3).  

In 10 career appearances against the Capitals, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 6-2-2 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average. 

Injuries

Jiri Kulich (injured at practice on Oct. 24)

Alex Lyon (upper body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 10 

Conor Timmins (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 10 

Jack Rathbone (lower body, Oct. 1; injured reserve) – 10 

Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, Oct. 13; injured reserve) – 4 

Tyson Kozak (upper body, Oct. 13) – 4 

Sam Carrick (undisclosed, Oct. 21; injured reserve) – 1 

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