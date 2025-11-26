    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To Continue Winning Ways On The Road

    Sabres Hope To Continue Winning Ways On The Road

    Nov 26, 2025, 20:38

    Buffalo Sabres - Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview

    11/26/25 - 7:00pm at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    Buffalo – 9-9-4 | - 22  points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

    Pittsburgh – 10-6-5 | - 25 points – 5th place in the Metropolitan Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.9% (20th)

    Penalty Kill – 87.7% (1st)

    Pittsburgh

    Power Play – 32.0% (1st)

    Penalty Kill - 85.2% (5th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 22 GP, 12 G, 9 A, 21 PTS 

    Alex Tuch: 22 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS 

    Rasmus Dahlin: 19 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS

    Pittsburgh

    Evgeni Malkin: 21 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS 

    Sidney Crosby: 21 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS 

    Bryan Rust: 19 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-2-1, 2.68 GAA, .897 Sv %)

    Pittsburgh –  Tristan Jarry (5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .911 Sv %) 

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Zach Benson - Noah Ostlund - Jordan Greenway

    Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak -  Beck Malenstyn

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Jacob Bryson - Owen Power 

    Ex. Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) 

    Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve)  

     

    Notes

    The Sabres have earned at least one point in four of their last five games against the Penguins (3-1-1), including at least one point in back-to-back road contests in Pittsburgh (1-0-1). 

    Tage Thompson is riding a six-game goal streak, the longest such streak of his career. Thompson has registered nine points (6+3) in that span of games. A goal today would make Thompson the first Sabres skater to register a goal streak of seven or more games since Miroslav Satan (8 games; Dec. 19, 1998 to Jan. 2, 1999).  Satan, Alexander Mogilny (8 games; Dec. 15, 1992 to Jan. 3, 1993) and Mike Foligno (8 games; Dec. 28, 1984 to Jan. 12, 1985) are all tied for the longest goal streak in Sabres history. Seven skaters (Foligno, Rick Martin, Mogilny, Gilbert Perreault, Rene Robert, Satan and Rick Vaive) in Sabres history have recorded a goal streak of seven or more games with Buffalo. Entering play Tuesday, Thompson and Jason Robertson were tied for the longest active goal streak in the NHL.  Thompson and Robertson were also tied with Morgan Geekie for the longest goal streak among all NHL skaters this season. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has tallied seven assists in his last five games. 

    In his last five games, Mattias Samuelsson has posted five points (3+2). 

    Alex Tuch has recorded nine points (3+6) in his last eight games, including at least one point in back-to-back games. A point tonight would mark Tuch’s 25th point streak of three or more games as a member of the Sabres. 

    In his last three games, Jason Zucker has posted five points (1+4), including at least one point in each of those games. A point in today’s game would mark the sixth time Zucker has tallied a personal point streak of four or more games with the Sabres, and the first time he has done so since March 30 to April 6, 2025 (4 games; 2+3). 

    Ryan McLeod has recorded two points in each of his last two games (1+3). With a multi-point performance tonight, McLeod would become the first Sabres forward since JJ Peterka from March 3 to 6, 2025 (2+4) to tally multiple points in three straight games. 

    Josh Doan has collected six points (3+3) in his last six games and he has recorded at least one point in back-to-back games. 

    Zach Benson has recorded one assist in each of his last two games played. Benson (8 games played; 8 assists) was one of four NHL skaters with at least five games played this season entering play on Tuesday who had registered at least one assist per game played.  

    Jack Quinn has registered three points (2+1) in his last two games, including one goal in back-to-back games. A goal in tonight’s game would give Quinn the longest goal streak of his career.  Quinn has recorded at least one goal in back-to-back games seven times in his career. 

    Beck Malenstyn has two points (1+1) in his last two games and he needs one point to register a career-long three-game point streak. 

