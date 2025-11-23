    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To End Homestand On Winning Note

    Buffalo Sabres - Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview

    11/23/25 - 1:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 8-9-4 | - 20  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Carolina – 14-5-2 | - 30 points – 1st place in the Metropolitan Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.5% (23rd)

    Penalty Kill – 88.5% (1st)

    Carolina

    Power Play – 13.6% (31st)

    Penalty Kill - 78.8% (21st)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 21 GP, 11 G, 9 A, 20 PTS 

    Alex Tuch: 21 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 PTS 

    Rasmus Dahlin: 18 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS

    Carolina

    Sebastian Aho: 21 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS 

    Seth Jarvis: 21 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS 

    Jackson Blake: 21 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2-2-1, 3.01 GAA, .881 Sv %)

    Carolina –  Pyotr Kochetkov (4-0-0, 1.70 GAA, .926 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

    Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Ex. Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed

    Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 9 

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 16 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 2 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 8 

    Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 19 

     

    Notes

    Tage Thompson is riding a five-game goal streak, tied for the longest goal streak of his career. Thompson has registered eight points (5+3) in that span of games.  A goal today would give Thompson the longest goal streak of his career and it would make him the first Sabres skater to register a goal streak of six or more games since Jason Pominville (6 games; Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, 2006). Entering play Saturday, Thompson and Jason Robertson were tied for the longest active goal streak in the NHL. Only Morgan Geekie (six games) has had a longer goal streak this season. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has tallied at least one assist in four consecutive games and he has recorded seven assists in that span. An assist in today’s game would give Dahlin his seventh assist streak of five or more games in his career.  Phil Housley (9) is the only Sabres defenseman all-time with more assist streaks of five or more games than Dahlin. 

    Mattias Samuelsson is riding a four-game point streak and he has recorded five points (3+2) and a plus-7 rating in that span. A point this afternoon would give Samuelsson the longest point streak of his career. 

    Alex Tuch has recorded six points (1+5) in his last five games. 

    In his last two games, Jason Zucker has posted four points (1+3). • A point in today’s game would mark the sixth time Zucker has tallied five or more points in any three-game span as a member of the Sabres. 

    Josh Doan has collected five points (3+2) in his last five games. 

    Bowen Byram has registered six points (3+3) in his last six gam

