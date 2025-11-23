Sabres Hope To End Homestand On Winning Note

11/23/25 - 1:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 8-9-4 | - 20 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Carolina – 14-5-2 | - 30 points – 1st place in the Metropolitan Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.5% (23rd)
Penalty Kill – 88.5% (1st)
Carolina
Power Play – 13.6% (31st)
Penalty Kill - 78.8% (21st)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 21 GP, 11 G, 9 A, 20 PTS
Alex Tuch: 21 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 18 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS
Carolina
Sebastian Aho: 21 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS
Seth Jarvis: 21 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS
Jackson Blake: 21 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2-2-1, 3.01 GAA, .881 Sv %)
Carolina – Pyotr Kochetkov (4-0-0, 1.70 GAA, .926 Sv %)
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Ex. Josh Dunne
Defense
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Owen Power - Jacob Bryson
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Ex. Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed
Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 9
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 16
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 2
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 8
Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 19
Notes
Tage Thompson is riding a five-game goal streak, tied for the longest goal streak of his career. Thompson has registered eight points (5+3) in that span of games. A goal today would give Thompson the longest goal streak of his career and it would make him the first Sabres skater to register a goal streak of six or more games since Jason Pominville (6 games; Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, 2006). Entering play Saturday, Thompson and Jason Robertson were tied for the longest active goal streak in the NHL. Only Morgan Geekie (six games) has had a longer goal streak this season.
Rasmus Dahlin has tallied at least one assist in four consecutive games and he has recorded seven assists in that span. An assist in today’s game would give Dahlin his seventh assist streak of five or more games in his career. Phil Housley (9) is the only Sabres defenseman all-time with more assist streaks of five or more games than Dahlin.
Mattias Samuelsson is riding a four-game point streak and he has recorded five points (3+2) and a plus-7 rating in that span. A point this afternoon would give Samuelsson the longest point streak of his career.
Alex Tuch has recorded six points (1+5) in his last five games.
In his last two games, Jason Zucker has posted four points (1+3). • A point in today’s game would mark the sixth time Zucker has tallied five or more points in any three-game span as a member of the Sabres.
Josh Doan has collected five points (3+2) in his last five games.
Bowen Byram has registered six points (3+3) in his last six gam
