Sabres Hope To End Homestand On Winning Note

11/23/25 - 1:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 8-9-4 | - 20 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Carolina – 14-5-2 | - 30 points – 1st place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.5% (23rd)

Penalty Kill – 88.5% (1st)

Carolina

Power Play – 13.6% (31st)

Penalty Kill - 78.8% (21st)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 21 GP, 11 G, 9 A, 20 PTS

Alex Tuch: 21 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 18 GP, 1 G, 15 A, 16 PTS

Carolina

Sebastian Aho: 21 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 PTS

Seth Jarvis: 21 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS

Jackson Blake: 21 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2-2-1, 3.01 GAA, .881 Sv %)

Carolina – Pyotr Kochetkov (4-0-0, 1.70 GAA, .926 Sv %)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed

Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 9

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 16

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 2

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 8

Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 19

Notes

Tage Thompson is riding a five-game goal streak, tied for the longest goal streak of his career. Thompson has registered eight points (5+3) in that span of games. A goal today would give Thompson the longest goal streak of his career and it would make him the first Sabres skater to register a goal streak of six or more games since Jason Pominville (6 games; Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, 2006). Entering play Saturday, Thompson and Jason Robertson were tied for the longest active goal streak in the NHL. Only Morgan Geekie (six games) has had a longer goal streak this season.

Rasmus Dahlin has tallied at least one assist in four consecutive games and he has recorded seven assists in that span. An assist in today’s game would give Dahlin his seventh assist streak of five or more games in his career. Phil Housley (9) is the only Sabres defenseman all-time with more assist streaks of five or more games than Dahlin.

Mattias Samuelsson is riding a four-game point streak and he has recorded five points (3+2) and a plus-7 rating in that span. A point this afternoon would give Samuelsson the longest point streak of his career.

Alex Tuch has recorded six points (1+5) in his last five games.

In his last two games, Jason Zucker has posted four points (1+3). • A point in today’s game would mark the sixth time Zucker has tallied five or more points in any three-game span as a member of the Sabres.

Josh Doan has collected five points (3+2) in his last five games.

Bowen Byram has registered six points (3+3) in his last six gam

