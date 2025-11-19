Sabres Hope To Keep Winning Against Calgary

11/19/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 7-8-4 | - 18 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Calgary – 5-13-3 | - 13 points – 8th place in the Pacific Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 17.2% (23rd)

Penalty Kill – 89.7% (1st)

Calgary

Power Play – 12.7% (32nd)

Penalty Kill - 78.6% (18th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 19 GP, 9 G, 8 A, 17 PTS

Alex Tuch: 19 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 16 GP, 1 G, 12 A, 13 PTS

Calgary

Nazem Kadri: 21 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS

Matt Coronato: 20 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 PTS

Mikael Backlund: 21 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Colten Ellis (3-1-0, 2.76 GAA, .914 Sv %)

Calgary – Devin Cooley (0-2-1, 1.75 GAA, .935 Sv %)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Peyton Krebs

Isak Rosen - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn

Defense

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Ex. Mason Geersten - Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed

Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 8

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 15

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 1

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 7

Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 18

Jason Zucker (illness, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 7

Notes

Buffalo has earned a win in two of its last three games against Calgary, including a 3-2 shootout win in the team’s most recent home game against the Flames on Nov. 9, 2024.

Alex Tuch has recorded 10 points (4+6) in his last 10 home games and the Sabres are 5-1-1 in games in which he records at least one point in that span.

Tage Thompson is riding a three-game goal streak and he has registered seven points (4+3) in his last five games. Thompson would match the second-longest goal streak of his career (four games; twice) with a goal in tonight’s game. He would become the first Sabres skater since Thomas Vanek (four times) to register at least four goal streaks of four or more games.

Bowen Byram has posted one point in four straight games (2+2) and a point tonight would give him the longest point streak of his career. Including his current streak, Byram has recorded four four-game point streaks in his career, three of which have come as a member of the Sabres.

Rasmus Dahlin has tallied two assists in each of his last two games. If Dahlin registers multiple assists in tonight’s game, he would become the first Sabres defenseman to do so in three straight games since Phil Housley from Feb. 17 to 22, 1989. Housley (three times) and John Van Boxmeer (March 19 to 22, 1981) are the only Sabres defensemen who have done so.

Josh Doan has recorded three points (1+2) in his last three games. The Sabres have not lost a home game in regulation this season when Doan has tallied at least one point (4-0-1).

Isak Rosen has recorded four points (2+2) in his last four games.

Tonight’s game marks Beck Malenstyn’s 200th NHL game.

Peyton Krebs needs one point to reach 100 points in his career.

