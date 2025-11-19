Sabres Hope To Keep Winning Against Calgary

11/19/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 7-8-4 | - 18 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division
Calgary – 5-13-3 | - 13 points – 8th place in the Pacific Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 17.2% (23rd)
Penalty Kill – 89.7% (1st)
Calgary
Power Play – 12.7% (32nd)
Penalty Kill - 78.6% (18th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Tage Thompson: 19 GP, 9 G, 8 A, 17 PTS
Alex Tuch: 19 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 16 GP, 1 G, 12 A, 13 PTS
Calgary
Nazem Kadri: 21 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS
Matt Coronato: 20 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 PTS
Mikael Backlund: 21 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Colten Ellis (3-1-0, 2.76 GAA, .914 Sv %)
Calgary – Devin Cooley (0-2-1, 1.75 GAA, .935 Sv %)
Other Sabres Stories
Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse
Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere
Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings
Forwards
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Peyton Krebs
Isak Rosen - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn
Defense
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Owen Power - Jacob Bryson
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Ex. Mason Geersten - Zach Metsa
Goaltenders
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Injuries
Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed
Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 8
Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 15
Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 1
Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 7
Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 18
Jason Zucker (illness, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 7
Notes
Buffalo has earned a win in two of its last three games against Calgary, including a 3-2 shootout win in the team’s most recent home game against the Flames on Nov. 9, 2024.
Alex Tuch has recorded 10 points (4+6) in his last 10 home games and the Sabres are 5-1-1 in games in which he records at least one point in that span.
Tage Thompson is riding a three-game goal streak and he has registered seven points (4+3) in his last five games. Thompson would match the second-longest goal streak of his career (four games; twice) with a goal in tonight’s game. He would become the first Sabres skater since Thomas Vanek (four times) to register at least four goal streaks of four or more games.
Bowen Byram has posted one point in four straight games (2+2) and a point tonight would give him the longest point streak of his career. Including his current streak, Byram has recorded four four-game point streaks in his career, three of which have come as a member of the Sabres.
Rasmus Dahlin has tallied two assists in each of his last two games. If Dahlin registers multiple assists in tonight’s game, he would become the first Sabres defenseman to do so in three straight games since Phil Housley from Feb. 17 to 22, 1989. Housley (three times) and John Van Boxmeer (March 19 to 22, 1981) are the only Sabres defensemen who have done so.
Josh Doan has recorded three points (1+2) in his last three games. The Sabres have not lost a home game in regulation this season when Doan has tallied at least one point (4-0-1).
Isak Rosen has recorded four points (2+2) in his last four games.
Tonight’s game marks Beck Malenstyn’s 200th NHL game.
Peyton Krebs needs one point to reach 100 points in his career.
