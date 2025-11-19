    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To Keep Winning Against Calgary

    Sabres Hope To Keep Winning Against Calgary

    Nov 19, 2025, 15:19
    Updated at: Nov 19, 2025, 15:19

    Buffalo Sabres - Calgary Flames Game Preview

    11/19/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 7-8-4 | - 18  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Calgary – 5-13-3 | - 13 points – 8th place in the Pacific Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 17.2% (23rd)

    Penalty Kill – 89.7% (1st)

    Calgary

    Power Play – 12.7% (32nd)

    Penalty Kill - 78.6% (18th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 19 GP, 9 G, 8 A, 17 PTS 

    Alex Tuch: 19 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS 

    Rasmus Dahlin: 16 GP, 1 G, 12 A, 13 PTS

    Calgary

    Nazem Kadri: 21 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS 

    Matt Coronato: 20 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 PTS 

    Mikael Backlund: 21 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Colten Ellis (3-1-0, 2.76 GAA, .914 Sv %)

    Calgary –  Devin Cooley (0-2-1, 1.75 GAA, .935 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

    Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Peyton Krebs

    Isak Rosen - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

    Josh Dunne - Noah Ostlund - Beck Malenstyn

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Ex. Mason Geersten - Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Colten Ellis

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Injuries

    Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed 

    Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 8 

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 15 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 1 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 7 

    Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 18 

    Jason Zucker (illness, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 7

    Notes 

    Buffalo has earned a win in two of its last three games against Calgary, including a 3-2 shootout win in the team’s most recent home game against the Flames on Nov. 9, 2024. 

    Alex Tuch has recorded 10 points (4+6) in his last 10 home games and the Sabres are 5-1-1 in games in which he records at least one point in that span. 

    Tage Thompson is riding a three-game goal streak and he has registered seven points (4+3) in his last five games. Thompson would match the second-longest goal streak of his career (four games; twice) with a goal in tonight’s game.  He would become the first Sabres skater since Thomas Vanek (four times) to register at least four goal streaks of four or more games. 

    Bowen Byram has posted one point in four straight games (2+2) and a point tonight would give him the longest point streak of his career. Including his current streak, Byram has recorded four four-game point streaks in his career, three of which have come as a member of the Sabres. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has tallied two assists in each of his last two games. If Dahlin registers multiple assists in tonight’s game, he would become the first Sabres defenseman to do so in three straight games since Phil Housley from Feb. 17 to 22, 1989.  Housley (three times) and John Van Boxmeer (March 19 to 22, 1981) are the only Sabres defensemen who have done so. 

    Josh Doan has recorded three points (1+2) in his last three games.  The Sabres have not lost a home game in regulation this season when Doan has tallied at least one point (4-0-1). 

    Isak Rosen has recorded four points (2+2) in his last four games.  

    Tonight’s game marks Beck Malenstyn’s 200th NHL game.

    Peyton Krebs needs one point to reach 100 points in his career.

