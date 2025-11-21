    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Hope To Rebound Against Blackhawks

    Sabres Hope To Rebound Against Blackhawks

    Nov 21, 2025, 16:34
    Nov 21, 2025, 16:34

    Buffalo Sabres - Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview

    11/21/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 7-9-4 | - 18  points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Chicago – 10-6-4 | - 24 points – 4th place in the Central Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 18.4% (24th)

    Penalty Kill – 89.8% (1st)

    Chicago

    Power Play – 24.1% (9th)

    Penalty Kill - 83.6% (7th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 20 GP, 10 G, 8 A, 18 PTS 

    Alex Tuch: 20 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS 

    Rasmus Dahlin: 17 GP, 1 G, 13 A, 14 PTS

    Chicago

    Connor Bedard: 20 GP, 13 G, 16 A, 29 PTS 

    Tyler Bertuzzi: 17 GP, 10 G, 7 A, 17 PTS 

    Andre Burakovsky: 18 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-2-1, 3.02 GAA, .883 Sv %)

    Chicago –  Arvid Soderblom (3-2-1, 2.52 GAA, .912 Sv %) 

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch 

    Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund

    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn 

    Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

    Ex. Josh Dunne

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins 

    Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

    Ex. Zach Metsa 

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed

    Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 9 

    Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 16 

    Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 2 

    Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 8 

    Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 19 

     

    Notes

    The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak against the Blackhawks and they have earned at least one point in eight straight games against Chicago (7-0-1). During their current win streak against the Blackhawks, the Sabres have allowed two or fewer goals in each game.  A win tonight would give Buffalo its longest winning streak against Chicago in franchise history. Buffalo has won each of its last four home contests against Chicago dating back to April 29, 2022.  

    Tage Thompson is riding a four-game goal streak and he has registered six points (4+2) in that span of games. Thompson would match the longest goal streak of his career (March 30 to April 8, 2025; five games; 8+0) with a goal in tonight’s game.  He would become the first Sabres skater since Miroslav Satan (Dec. 19, 1998 to Jan. 2, 1999 and Feb. 11 to 21, 1999) to register multiple goal streaks of five or more games with Buffalo. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has tallied at least one assist in three consecutive games and he has recorded five assists in that span. • An assist in tonight’s game would give Dahlin his second four-game assist streak of the season (Oct. 13 to 20; 0+5).  Dahlin is the only Sabres skater who has registered an assist streak longer than three games in 2025-26. 

    Mattias Samuelsson is riding a three-game point streak and he has recorded four points (2+2) in that span. Samuelsson would match his longest point streak of 2025-26 and of his career (Oct. 22 to 28, 2025; four games; 2+3) with a point in tonight’s game. 

    Peyton Krebs needs one point to reach 100 points in his career 

