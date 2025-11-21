Sabres Hope To Rebound Against Blackhawks

11/21/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 7-9-4 | - 18 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Chicago – 10-6-4 | - 24 points – 4th place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 18.4% (24th)

Penalty Kill – 89.8% (1st)

Chicago

Power Play – 24.1% (9th)

Penalty Kill - 83.6% (7th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 20 GP, 10 G, 8 A, 18 PTS

Alex Tuch: 20 GP, 7 G, 9 A, 16 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 17 GP, 1 G, 13 A, 14 PTS

Chicago

Connor Bedard: 20 GP, 13 G, 16 A, 29 PTS

Tyler Bertuzzi: 17 GP, 10 G, 7 A, 17 PTS

Andre Burakovsky: 18 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-2-1, 3.02 GAA, .883 Sv %)

Chicago – Arvid Soderblom (3-2-1, 2.52 GAA, .912 Sv %)

Forwards

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen - Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Josh Dunne

Defense

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Ex. Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Player (injury, first game missed) – total games missed

Zach Benson (lower body, Nov. 1; injured reserve) – 9

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve) – 16

Michael Kesselring (lower body, Nov. 17; injured reserve) - 2

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve) - 8

Josh Norris (upper body, Oct. 11; injured reserve) – 19

Notes

The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak against the Blackhawks and they have earned at least one point in eight straight games against Chicago (7-0-1). During their current win streak against the Blackhawks, the Sabres have allowed two or fewer goals in each game. A win tonight would give Buffalo its longest winning streak against Chicago in franchise history. Buffalo has won each of its last four home contests against Chicago dating back to April 29, 2022.

Tage Thompson is riding a four-game goal streak and he has registered six points (4+2) in that span of games. Thompson would match the longest goal streak of his career (March 30 to April 8, 2025; five games; 8+0) with a goal in tonight’s game. He would become the first Sabres skater since Miroslav Satan (Dec. 19, 1998 to Jan. 2, 1999 and Feb. 11 to 21, 1999) to register multiple goal streaks of five or more games with Buffalo.

Rasmus Dahlin has tallied at least one assist in three consecutive games and he has recorded five assists in that span. • An assist in tonight’s game would give Dahlin his second four-game assist streak of the season (Oct. 13 to 20; 0+5). Dahlin is the only Sabres skater who has registered an assist streak longer than three games in 2025-26.

Mattias Samuelsson is riding a three-game point streak and he has recorded four points (2+2) in that span. Samuelsson would match his longest point streak of 2025-26 and of his career (Oct. 22 to 28, 2025; four games; 2+3) with a point in tonight’s game.

Peyton Krebs needs one point to reach 100 points in his career

