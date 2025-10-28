    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

    Oct 28, 2025, 15:07
    Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

    Oct 28, 2025, 15:07
    Buffalo Sabres - Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

    10/28/25 - 6:45pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 4-4-1 | - 9  points – T-5th place in the Atlantic Division

    Columbus – 4-4-0 | - 8 points – 7th place in the Metropolitan Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 23.3% (10th)

    Penalty Kill – 93.9% (1st)

    Columbus

    Power Play – 15.0% (27th)

    Penalty Kill - 60.7% (32nd)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Tage Thompson: 9 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 9 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS

    Zach Benson: 6 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS 

    Columbus

    Dmitri Voronkov: 8 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS 

    Kirill Marchenko: 8 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 PTS 

    Boone Jenner: 8 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (3-4-0, 2.61 GAA, .923 Sv %)

    Columbus  –  Jet Greaves(Projected) (1-3-0, 2.79 GAA, .903 Sv %)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Josh Dunne

    Ex.  Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins, 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Michael Kesselring

    Ex. Jacob Bryson

    Goaltenders

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Tyson Kozak (IR - lower body)

    Notes

    Buffalo has earned at least one point in five of its last six games (4-1-1). 

    The Sabres are riding a four-game home winning streak and a win tonight would mark the first home winning streak of five or more games by Buffalo since it won seven straight home games from March 10 to April 8, 2025. 

    Tage Thompson has collected eight points (4+4) in his last seven games, including at least one goal in back-to-back games. A goal tonight would give Thompson his first goal streak of three or more games since March 30 to April 8, 2025 (five games).  It would mark the 12th goal streak of three or more games in his career. 

    Ryan McLeod has collected six points (2+4) in his last six games, including at least one assist in three straight contests (0+4). An assist in tonight’s game would give McLeod the longest assist streak of his career (four games). 

    Mattias Samuelsson has registered four points (2+2) in his last three games and with a point tonight he would earn the longest point streak of his career (four games). 

    Alex Tuch has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last seven games, including at least one point in each of his last five home games (3+4). Tuch would match his longest home point streak as a Sabre (Dec. 29, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022; 3+5) with a point in tonight’s game.  The longest home point streak of his career came with Vegas from Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019 (eight games; 2+6). 

    Jack Quinn has six points (3+3) in his last six games. 

    In his last six games, Josh Doan has posted six points (2+4).  

    Rasmus Dahlin has posted seven assists in his last seven games, including one assist in back-to-back games. 

    Jiri Kulich has recorded four points (2+2) in his last four game

