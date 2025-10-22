Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Detroit

10/22/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 2-4-0 | - 4 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

Detroit – 5-1-0 | - 10 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 26.3% (6th)

Penalty Kill – 95.8% (2nd)

Detroit

Power Play – 22.2% (15th)

Penalty Kill - 92.3% (4th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Zach Benson: 3 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS

Josh Doan: 6 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 6 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS

Detroit

Dylan Larkin: 6 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 PTS

Alex DeBrincat: 6 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS

Lucas Raymond: 4 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Colten Ellis (0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, --- save %)

Detroit – Cam Talbot (3-0-0, 1.78 GAA, .932 save %)

Forwards

Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa

Goaltenders

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Injuries

Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - on conditioning stint in Rochester)

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)

Notes

The Sabres have earned at least one point in each of their last 12 home matchups against the Red Wings (6-1-5).

Zach Benson has registered six assists in his first three games of the season, joining Jack Eichel (six assists in 2021-22) and Thomas Vanek (six assists in 2013-14) as the only players in franchise history to record six or more assists in their first three games of a season. If he records an assist tonight, he would join Brian Campbell (eight assists in 2007-08) and Pat LaFontaine (seven assists in 1992-93) as the only Sabres skaters to tally seven or more assists in their first four games of a season.

Rasmus Dahlin is riding a four-game assist streak and he has tallied five assists in that span. An assist tonight would mark his seventh assist streak of four or more games in his career.

Tage Thompson has collected four points (1+3) in his last four games, including at least one point in three straight home contests. In his last three games,

Josh Doan has posted five points (2+3). • Alex Tuch has recorded four points (1+3) in his last four games. In his last three games,

Jason Zucker has posted three points (2+1).

Jack Quinn has three points (2+1) in his last three games.

