    Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Detroit

    Michael Augello
    Oct 22, 2025, 14:24
    Sabres Look To Bounce Back Against Detroit

    Oct 22, 2025, 14:24
    Updated at: Oct 22, 2025, 15:24

    Buffalo Sabres - Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

    10/22/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 2-4-0 | - 4  points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

    Detroit – 5-1-0 | - 10 points – 1st place in the Atlantic Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 26.3% (6th)

    Penalty Kill – 95.8% (2nd)

    Detroit

    Power Play – 22.2% (15th)

    Penalty Kill - 92.3% (4th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Zach Benson: 3 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS 

    Josh Doan: 6 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS 

    Rasmus Dahlin: 6 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS

    Detroit

    Dylan Larkin: 6 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 PTS 

    Alex DeBrincat: 6 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS 

    Lucas Raymond: 4 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Colten Ellis  (0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, --- save %)

    Detroit  – Cam Talbot (3-0-0, 1.78 GAA, .932 save %)

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Jason Zucker - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

    Ex. Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins

    Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa

    Goaltenders

    Colten Ellis

    Alex Lyon

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

    Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed)

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (IR - on conditioning stint in Rochester)

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)

    Notes

    The Sabres have earned at least one point in each of their last 12 home matchups against the Red Wings (6-1-5). 

    Zach Benson has registered six assists in his first three games of the season, joining Jack Eichel (six assists in 2021-22) and Thomas Vanek (six assists in 2013-14) as the only players in franchise history to record six or more assists in their first three games of a season. If he records an assist tonight, he would join Brian Campbell (eight assists in 2007-08) and Pat LaFontaine (seven assists in 1992-93) as the only Sabres skaters to tally seven or more assists in their first four games of a season. 

    Rasmus Dahlin is riding a four-game assist streak and he has tallied five assists in that span. An assist tonight would mark his seventh assist streak of four or more games in his career. 

    Tage Thompson has collected four points (1+3) in his last four games, including at least one point in three straight home contests. In his last three games,

    Josh Doan has posted five points (2+3). • Alex Tuch has recorded four points (1+3) in his last four games. In his last three games,

    Jason Zucker has posted three points (2+1). 

    Jack Quinn has three points (2+1) in his last three games. 

