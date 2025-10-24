    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sabres Look To Continue Recent Success Against Toronto

    Michael Augello
    Oct 24, 2025, 16:11
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello
    Michael Augello

    Sabres Look To Continue Recent Success Against Toronto

    Michael Augello
    Oct 24, 2025, 16:11
    Michael Augello
    Oct 24, 2025, 16:11
    Updated at: Oct 24, 2025, 16:11

    Buffalo Sabres - Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview

    10/24/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo – 3-4-0 | - 6  points – 6th place in the Atlantic Division

    Toronto – 3-3-1 | - 7 points – 4th place in the Atlantic Division

     

    Special Teams

    Buffalo

    Power Play – 25.0% (9th)

    Penalty Kill – 96.2% (2nd)

    Toronto

    Power Play – 12.5% (28th)

    Penalty Kill - 78.9% (14th)

    Top Scorers

    Buffalo

    Jack Quinn: 7 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 PTS

    Josh Doan: 7 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

    Zach Benson: 4 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS 

    Toronto

    William Nylander: 7 GP, 2 G, 11 A, 13 PTS 

    John Tavares: 7 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS 

    Matthew Knies: 7 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 PTS

     

    Starting Goalies

    Buffalo – Alex Lyon (2-4-0, 2.55 GAA, .924 save %)

    Toronto  –  Anthony Stolarz (2-3-1, 3.01 GAA, .894)

    Other Sabres Stories

    Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse 

    Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

    Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

    Forwards

    Zach Benson - Jiri Kulich - Tage Thompson

    Josh Doan  - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

    Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

    Beck Malenstyn - Peyton Krebs - Mason Geersten

    Defense

    Bowen Byram - Rasmus Dahlin

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins, 

    Mattias Samuelsson - Zach Metsa

    Goaltenders

    Alex Lyon

    Colten Ellis

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Injuries

    Jordan Greenway (IR – mid body)

    Michael Kesselring (IR - undisclosed) 

    Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

    Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

    Jacob Bryson (day-to-day - concussion)

    Notes

    The Sabres have earned a win in three straight home games and a win tonight would give them their first home winning streak of four or more games since they earned seven straight home wins from March 10 to April 8, 2025. 

    Buffalo has a points percentage of .671 at home against Toronto in franchise history and the Sabres have outscored the Maple Leafs 450-320 in those games. 

    Buffalo’s 123 total wins all-time against Toronto are the third-most it has recorded against any team in franchise history.  Boston (131 wins) and Montreal (136) are the only two teams the Sabres have earned more victories against. 

    Tyson Kozak has registered one goal in back-to-back games. • A goal in tonight’s game would mark his first goal streak of three or more games in his career. 

    Jack Quinn has six points (3+3) in his last four games, including at least one point in two consecutive games. 

    An assist in tonight’s game would give Quinn the third assist streak of three or more games in his career and his first since March 27 to April 1, 2025 (four games). 

    Alex Tuch has recorded five points (2+3) in his last five games. Tuch is riding a four-game home point streak and a point in tonight’s game would give him the third-longest home point streak of his career.  Tuch recorded an eight-game home point streak from Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019 (2+6) and a six-game home point streak from Dec. 29, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022 (3+5). 

    In his last four games, Josh Doan has posted six points (2+4), including at least one point in three consecutive home games. 

    Rasmus Dahlin has posted five assists in his last five games. 

    Ryan McLeod has collected four assists in his last four games. 

    In his last four games, Jason Zucker has posted four points (3+1).

    Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo

    Image