Sabres Look To Finish Homestand On Winning Note

11/06/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Buffalo – 5-4-4 | - 14 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division
St. Louis –4-8-2 | - 10 points – 8th place in the Central Division
Special Teams
Buffalo
Power Play – 19.0% (20th)
Penalty Kill – 90.9% (1st)
St. Louis
Power Play – 23.1% (9th)
Penalty Kill - 67.6% (30th)
Top Scorers
Buffalo
Alex Tuch: 13 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS
Tage Thompson: 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS
Josh Doan: 13 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS
St. Louis
Pius Suter: 14 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS
Jordan Kyrou: 14 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS
Jimmy Snuggerud: 14 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS
Starting Goalies
Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-0-1, 3.34 GAA, .877 Sv %)
St. Louis – Joel Hofer (1-3-0, 5.02 GAA, .836 Sv %)
Forwards (projected)
Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak
Ex. Mason Geersten
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring
Owen Power - Conor Timmins
Ex. Jacob Bryson
Goaltenders
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Injuries
Josh Norris (IR - upper body)
Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)
Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)
Jason Zucker (IR - illness)
Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)
Notes
Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 10 games (5-1-4), including at least one point in seven straight games.
A point in tonight’s game would mark the longest point streak by the Sabres since they registered at least one point in eight straight games from March 18 to April 1, 2022 (5-0-3).
The Sabres have played in five straight games that have gone to overtime, the longest streak by Buffalo since it did so in five consecutive games from March 18 to 27, 2022 (3-0-2).
Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 11 games, including five points (2+3) in his last four contests. • In his last seven home games, Josh Doan has posted eight points (3+5). • The Sabres have earned at least one point in every home game that Doan has recorded at least one point in this season (4-0-1).
Isak Rosen has notched one point in back-to-back games and a point tonight would give him his first point streak of three or more games of his career.
Jack Quinn has registered five points (2+3) in four career games against St. Louis, including at least one assist in back-to-back games against the Blues. An assist in tonight’s game would make Quinn the first Sabres skater since Rasmus Dahlin from March 17, 2019 to Feb. 25, 2022 (0+3) to register an assist streak of three or more games against the Blues. He would be the first Sabres forward to do so since Ville Leino from Jan. 21, 2012 to April 3, 2014 (0+3).
Tage Thompson has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games against St. Louis, including multi-point efforts in two of his last three games against the Blues. Thompson, who was drafted by St. Louis in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and appeared in 41 games (3+6) with the Blues in 2017-18, has collected six points (4+2) in his last six games.
In eight games against St. Louis as a member of the Sabres, Alex Tuch has posted eight points (3+5).
Rasmus Dahlin has registered one point in back-to-back games against St. Louis and he has four points (2+2) in his last four games against the Blues.
Michael Kesselring has notched one point (2+1) in his last three home games against the Blues
