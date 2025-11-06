Sabres Look To Finish Homestand On Winning Note

11/06/25 - 7:00pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 5-4-4 | - 14 points – 7th place in the Atlantic Division

St. Louis –4-8-2 | - 10 points – 8th place in the Central Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 19.0% (20th)

Penalty Kill – 90.9% (1st)

St. Louis

Power Play – 23.1% (9th)

Penalty Kill - 67.6% (30th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Alex Tuch: 13 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 PTS

Tage Thompson: 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS

Josh Doan: 13 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 PTS

St. Louis

Pius Suter: 14 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 PTS

Jordan Kyrou: 14 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS

Jimmy Snuggerud: 14 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 PTS

Starting Goalies

Buffalo – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-0-1, 3.34 GAA, .877 Sv %)

St. Louis – Joel Hofer (1-3-0, 5.02 GAA, .836 Sv %)

Other Sabres Stories

Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings

Forwards (projected)

Peyton Krebs - Jordan Greenway - Tage Thompson

Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn - Josh Dunne - Tyson Kozak

Ex. Mason Geersten

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Michael Kesselring

Owen Power - Conor Timmins

Ex. Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Injuries

Josh Norris (IR - upper body)

Justin Danforth (IR - lower body)

Zach Benson (day-to-day - lower body)

Jason Zucker (IR - illness)

Jiri Kulich (day-to-day - illness)

Notes

Buffalo has earned at least one point in nine of its last 10 games (5-1-4), including at least one point in seven straight games.

A point in tonight’s game would mark the longest point streak by the Sabres since they registered at least one point in eight straight games from March 18 to April 1, 2022 (5-0-3).

The Sabres have played in five straight games that have gone to overtime, the longest streak by Buffalo since it did so in five consecutive games from March 18 to 27, 2022 (3-0-2).

Alex Tuch has recorded 12 points (5+7) in his last 11 games, including five points (2+3) in his last four contests. • In his last seven home games, Josh Doan has posted eight points (3+5). • The Sabres have earned at least one point in every home game that Doan has recorded at least one point in this season (4-0-1).

Isak Rosen has notched one point in back-to-back games and a point tonight would give him his first point streak of three or more games of his career.

Jack Quinn has registered five points (2+3) in four career games against St. Louis, including at least one assist in back-to-back games against the Blues. An assist in tonight’s game would make Quinn the first Sabres skater since Rasmus Dahlin from March 17, 2019 to Feb. 25, 2022 (0+3) to register an assist streak of three or more games against the Blues. He would be the first Sabres forward to do so since Ville Leino from Jan. 21, 2012 to April 3, 2014 (0+3).

Tage Thompson has recorded seven points (3+4) in his last six games against St. Louis, including multi-point efforts in two of his last three games against the Blues. Thompson, who was drafted by St. Louis in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and appeared in 41 games (3+6) with the Blues in 2017-18, has collected six points (4+2) in his last six games.

In eight games against St. Louis as a member of the Sabres, Alex Tuch has posted eight points (3+5).

Rasmus Dahlin has registered one point in back-to-back games against St. Louis and he has four points (2+2) in his last four games against the Blues.

Michael Kesselring has notched one point (2+1) in his last three home games against the Blues

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo